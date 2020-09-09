The four piece band of Love Drunk Hearts have been busy over the past five years since hosting their first gig in 2015, and they have just released their latest single in June this year.

Benny Bryant, Aaron Ikin, Chris Falkland, Michael Brown combine indie, classic and surf rock influences to create their very own unique sound. With the help of Triple J Unearthed and FBI Radio they have quite the local following here in Australia. This year alone they have released two singles, ‘Park The Cars’ in February and ‘Those Boys’ in June.

They pride themselves on being honest and real, in our fickle and unpredictable world.

To find out more Love Drunk Hearts’ latest single, hometown, inspirations and favourite karaoke songs, check out the Q&A below.

Check out Love Drunk Hearts’ newest single ‘Those Boys’:

How did your artist name come about?

It started as a song title. The song was about being perpetually heartbroken, wild eyed and open to anything. Aaron writes so many notes in his phone that it was suggested when searching for a band name to scroll and shortlist the ones that sprung out. It’s better as a band name than a song.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Like an old turtle neck sweater; something slightly alternate, but nostalgically comfortable.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Those Boys’ – This is our latest single. It’s easier than ever to fall in love. It’s also easier than ever to be head over heels only to be left stranded for the allure of someone else. The song is an anthem for anyone who has been a spectator from the friend zone.

‘Let It Flow’ – This is a good introduction to the band and a comforting companion for summer. It’s about relinquishing the notion of having control over everything and accepting that you have to adapt to changes. That message seems to have taken on a new resonance this year.

Check out Love Drunk Hearts’ single ‘Let It Flow’:

What do you love about your hometown?

Hometown is Port Macquarie on the Mid North Coast. The quiet and the slow pace is refreshing, although it probably won’t stay this way for too much longer. Also the op shops, beaches, swimming holes and goes without saying mum/dad.

Career highlight so far?

Working with Oscar Dawson of HOLY HOLY in Melbourne to record ‘Those Boys’ and ‘Park the Cars’. He is a musical wizard and brought a whole new level of expertise to the band. He’s also an all round great guy and happens to know the best tuna and cheese melt this side of the equator.

Fave non-music hobby?

Everyone in the band surfs which is great for writing sessions by the coast. Michael likes his woodwork. Ben and Chris have an unhealthy obsession with golf. Aaron likes to run half marathons and perform yoga stretches.

What’s on your dream rider?

– Prawn cocktails

– Giant bowl of crisps (chicken twisties and/or kettle)

– Definitely cheese and crackers

– Never-ending pack of Tim Tams

Dream music collaboration?

– Adam Granduciel of The War on Drugs

– Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys. Would love a trip to Nashville and to record an Easy Eye Sound :)

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully far away from COVID. A set of songs that people love to sing back to us and some deep cuts that are even better.

Check out Love Drunk Hearts’ single ‘Park The Cars’:

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

– Byran Adams and Mel C. – ‘Baby When You’re Gone’

– WHAM – ‘Wake Me Up’

– Not Ed Sheeran

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

– Spare your breath to cool your porridge.

– Make sure you get a good night sleep

– Never have a static mindset. You can always grow.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

– The new Taylor Swift album

– Aaron went to a Michael Bublé gig this year. It was very good.

Check out the official music video for ‘Those Boys’: