After a break of two years, post-punk quartet NEW TALK are back and so we caught up with the band for a quick Get To Know feature.

Having been on hiatus since 2018, NEW TALK surprised everyone with the release of their banging new single ‘Amytis’ in November.

This is just a taster for bigger things to come as the band are not only back on the road playing (COVID-Safe) gigs, NEW TALK are gearing up for the release of their sophomore record Time & Memory, which slated for release on Friday, February 12th, 2021.

Given that it’s been a while since NEW TALK have been around, we decided to chat with drummer Jamie Gallacher for an update on the band as part of our popular Get To Know series.

How did your artist name come about?

It came about out of necessity after feeling the need to change it from Rag n’ Bone before recording our new album, but honestly looking back that whole process is bit of a blur at this stage. There’s speculation that it was influenced by a fifth read of 1984, let’s just leave it at that.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Imagine if Doris Day had 40 filthy guitar pedals, grew up in W.A and wasn’t Doris Day but was more of a post punk band from Perth.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘A Good Man is Hard to Find’ (lyrics by Axel) was one of the hardest for me in the recording process but now one of the most fun to play live. Lyrically it touches on how often men will feel the need to explain things to you regardless of whether you asked or not. Another point made is how white Australia will tell it’s own story without giving people a chance to tell their own, there are also several references to a short story of the same title by Flannery O’Conner which inspired the song.

‘Frida’ (lyrics by Axel and Kiera) came together beautifully in the studio (Blackbird with Dave Parkin) and has become a band favourite to perform. I feel everyone in the studio really stepped up in this recording process, Kiera’s vocal delivery was outstanding. The song gives a few nods to previous releases including ‘Paul’ and somewhat mirrors our last single ‘Red Tuesday’. The song covers many themes, one of which being “it’s better to have loved and lost, than to have never loved at all.

What do you love about your hometown?

What’s not to love! Very grateful for the music community over here. There seems to be a constant stream of amazing artists emerging at all times, that and the support from all of our lovely peers.

Career highlight so far?

Would have to be opening Concrete and Grass Festival in Shanghai in 2016 and the tour that followed. A truly baffling experience.

Fave non-music hobby?

I personally love to paint! Currently in a very lazy state as far as that’s concerned but will get back to it asap. For a time there we all enjoyed a bowl at the local bowls club but that has since lapsed into sitting around drinking beer. Axel is probably the most active, guy can’t sit still, I’m talking tennis, squash, indoor cricket plus other stuff!

What’s on your dream rider?

Gin, Vermouth, Campari, ice and a slice of orange – i.e everything we need to make our own negronis. Also Mario Kart.

Dream music collaboration?

Susanna Hoffs or Prince….or both.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully still making music with my dearest friends. There’s a few places abroad we’d love to see for the first time and a few we’d love to revisit so fingers crossed we can make that happen over the next decade! More than anything I’d love to still be a part of this lovely Perth community.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘500 Miles’ by The Proclaimers.

Check out ‘Red Tuesday’ by NEW TALK: