After they just released their latest slice of alt-pop goodness, we caught up with Adelaide boys Pinkish Blu to find out more about them.

Pinkish Blu know how to craft authentic and catchy pop songs. Their latest single, ‘Backward’, showcases this fully, a sad banger that combines bittersweet lyrics and swirling but sharp guitars.

It’s also the most emotional and honest they’ve been on record to date. The band’s Brice Young explained the journey the song took to its final form: “During COVID we felt nostalgic and were looking back on our old demos and found ‘Backward’, actually, four different versions of ‘Backward’,” he said.

“From what it was back then to what it is now is vastly different, but the core idea of the song has remained prevalent throughout. …Sonically we’ve evolved to a sound we’re really comfortable with, which has given us the opportunity to be more open and wear our hearts on our sleeve.”

Pinkish Blu have also announced a sensational slew of gigs supporting Odette this May, which you can find the dates for at the end of the article.

During this exciting period for the band, we thought it would be a good time to find out more about their career and inspirations as part of our popular Get To Know series.

Check out ‘Backward’ by Pinkish Blu:

How did your artist name come about?

We still debate about who actually came up with what (touchy subject) but it was in Brice’s bedroom, we were writing the name ideas on his mirror and Pinkish Blue came up. We went outside afterwards and the sky was pink and blue, so we took that as a sign. We called Seb who wasn’t there just to confirm the name and he said “yeah, as long as we drop the ‘E’”.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

To be honest I’d probably say “You wouldn’t like it” then I’d say “emotional-pop, 80’s synth-inspired, indie-driven sad songs you can dance to.”

Tell us about your new single ‘Backward’; and what it is about?

Lyrically, like most of our songs, it’s open for interpretation, but I guess it came from a place of reflection and how you can use reflection as a tool to move forward in life.

What do you love about your hometown?

In Adelaide, everything is so close, you could be in the city and like 10 minutes later at the beach or 20 minutes later in a wine region. Also the people are friendly, no ego’s here.

Check out ‘Watermark’ by Pinkish Blu:

Career highlight so far?

Hard to pick one, and honestly it’s the people we get to meet and be friends with. But to answer the question, probably playing Groovin the Moo a couple years back. Very surreal day!

Fave non-music hobby?

We all have different hobbies, they can vary from practicing Muay Thai, watching anime, listening to podcasts or nerding over european football.

What’s on your dream rider?

A collection of all our favourite Vegan spots around the world. A couple great gins plus an espresso machine.

Dream music collaboration?

So many. Tyler Joseph? Charli XCX? Julian Casablancas? Jack Antonoff?

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Making music, touring/travelling the world. A couple grey hairs and a bad back probably.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Killing In The Name’ would be sick. Goodbye voice.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

You’re going to die one day (I don’t know if that’s advice, but it has the same effect right?)

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Our obsession of other artists/musicians/bands that don’t quite line up with the PB “sound”.

Check out ‘Lovely’ by Pinkish Blu:

TOUR DATES