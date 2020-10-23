The Jensens have been around for a few years, but how well do you really know them?

It’s a little hard to believe but The Jensens have been around since 2013 and have done some pretty amazing things in the music scene.

Having just released their latest single, ‘Paper Walls‘, the Brisbane indie pop rock outfit are ready to git the ground running again with an upcoming album Hammer And Blush, which is scheduled for release on May 21st, 2021, as well as a series of COVID-safe shows in Queensland starting at Solbar on Friday, November 6th.

But despite being around for so many years now, the band still feel like the new kids on the block who are definitely going to do some great things (which they’ve done already).

So to get a sense of who The Jensens are, we had a chat with vocalist and guitarist Joe White as part of our popular Get To Know series.

How did your artist name come about?

Haha. We always get asked this question, as I’m sure a lot of bands do, this is just honestly the only name out of pages and pages of potential names none of us argued against.

There were so many close calls but if one person wasn’t sold then we weren’t happy! Jordan saw it written on a record player at Tim’s Guitars and we were like yep. Jensen is a brand of speakers and other sound equipment, we quickly realised that all our amps had ‘Jensen speakers’ in them and we kept noticing the name everywhere.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Brilliant question. My nan loves Neil Diamond so I’d say it’s like Neil Diamond but a little bit louder.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Paper Walls’ our latest single is about making fragile resolutions to yourself ‘paper walls’ that can easily be knocked down.

‘River Of Gold’ our last single is about seeing a friend going through a hard time and urging them to see the silver lining in their suffering.

‘DEUS’ is a song from our forthcoming album about developing a sexual attraction to artificial intelligence or whoever is on the other side watching you through your MacBook camera, with a sneaky feature by Kerry Raywood from Pink Matter!

Check out ‘Paper Walls‘ by The Jensens:

What do you love about your hometown?

I guess we’d call Brisbane our hometown now as we’ve lived here for about 8 years. I love how tight-knit the community is in Brisbane, not just in music but everywhere, there’s a small town feel you don’t get in Sydney and Melbourne, people have a lot of time for each other. I love my friends here and it would be incredibly hard to ever leave.

Career highlight so far?

You know I was thinking about this today, we played at Splendour In the Grass last year and we watched Wolfmother play from the side stage. 15-year-old me was fucking screaming, our old band was HEAVILY influenced by them, we were obsessed.

I watched their live concert DVD from the first album tour, where Johnny Knoxville introduces them, like once a week! I just had to stop and remind myself how far we’d come since those early days.

Fave non-music hobby?

I have recently become an avid NRL fan. No one is more surprised than me but I’m going with it! Come on STORM!

What’s on your dream rider?

A clown with balloon animals and party bags.

Dream music collaboration?

Damon Albarn.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Having a lot of fun doing what I love, whatever the musical landscape looks like in 2030 I still wanna be a part of it.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘American Boy’ by Estelle. And don’t everybody know it.

What’s on the cards for the future?

We just wanna have fun, stay authentic, turn people on, break the rules, fall in love and see the sunset on a beautiful day.

Check out ‘River Of Gold’: