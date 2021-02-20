Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Montreal-based hip hop trio, Planet Giza might identify as an emerging group at the moment, but that won’t be for much longer.

Planet Giza members, Rami B, Tony Stone and DoomX create music that is as smooth as it is versatile. And that’s something that the trio attribute to the diverse community of Montreal, as well as their wide range of musical influences.

Since 2017, they’ve collaborated with alternative hip hop mainstays – working with Kaytranada on multiple occasions, including their 2017 track, ‘Domina’. They’ve also produced for GoldLink.

With the release of their newest EP, Don’t Throw Rocks At The Moon, it’s clear that Planet Giza are perfectly striking the balance of keeping hip hop’s legacy alive, while bending the genre just that extra bit to make it their own.

As part of our Get To Know series, we chatted to Planet Giza and found out what makes them tick.

How did your artist name come about?

We were randomly thinking of suitable names for the group. DoomX came up with the planet part and we were looking for another element that would sound good. Then Rami thought of the pyramids of Giza (because there’s 3 and we’re 3 members).

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I would tell her that the music we make is lovely and beautiful. And she would agree.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

I really like this song on our new project Don’t Throw Rocks At The Moon called LIMB. Meaning Lost In My Brain. It’s an ode to overthinking and it’s repercussions. A topic I never would’ve covered before.

But prior to this new project, most songs were really just me expressing my love for women in different ways lmao.

What do you love about your hometown?

The fact that you can find a lot of different cultures and people from everywhere around the world within it. It really creates a unique diversity.

Career highlight so far?

Definitely performing at the Montreal Jazz Festival. It was one of the moments where we really got to see the fruit of our labor.

Fave non-music hobby?

Playing basketball, drawing and taking pictures.

What’s on your dream rider?

Whatever you do, just make sure it’s chicken wings in there.

Dream music collaboration?

The Neptunes, Tyler The Creator, Kendrick Lamar, Andre 3000 and Roy Ayers.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years we want to be a household name in the music game. People you know will always deliver timeless music and who you can come to when you want one. Hopefully we can make a huge impact and mark the history books.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Look at me now, the Busta Rhymes verse.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Not being scared of being versatile with your music. Trust your sound. Don’t just do things to be trendy.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Music is the only thing we obsess over lol chords, harmonies, bridges, instrumentation, all that.

Watch the video clip for ‘When The Moving Stops’ by Planet Giza.