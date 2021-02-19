Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

With their latest single, ‘Forever Mine’, being released today we thought we’d get to know Moscow’s psych-rockers Stone Submarines better.

You wouldn’t necessarily expect the music of Stone Submarines to come from Moscow, dense with dark and disillusioned post-punk. In stark contrast, they make psych-rock that is so hazy and dreamy, the warmth of their melodies piercing the frozen depths of that cold city.

If they ever fancied leaving their hometown in search of lighter pastures, Australia would be a wise destination given their love of psychedelia; they’d fit well in the world of Pond, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, and King Gizzard.

‘Forever Mine’ is their new song and it comes with a melancholic and nostalgic video. It’s a deeply hypnotic clip, shot sublimely on Super8 film in a Moscow suburbs late last year. It possesses that wonderfully elusive sense of nostalgia but for what you’re not quite sure; it’s the mystery that attracts.

As part of our popular Get To Know series, we chatted with the Stone Submarines boys and found out more about their career, Moscow, and their plans for the future.

Check out ‘Forever Mine’ by Stone Submarines:

How did your artist name come about?

The name of the band came to us while surfing. More specifically, it perfectly describes the way we surf…

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Granny, just take this kaleidoscope and have a butcher’s. Your seeing a visual equivalent of our music – it’s an array of ever-changing colours and it’s fun to listen to.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Well, we try to keep lyrics as simple as can be. For instance, ‘Monster Wave’ is a song about a huge wave, ‘Revolver’ is about a wheel gun, and we have another track, ‘Downtown’, which is about hangovers. Easy peasy.

What do you love about your hometown?

You wouldn’t believe it, but the snow is really cool, people are extremely beautiful and friendly over here, the food is nice, and the history of the city is just incredible.

Career highlight so far?

We once performed right in front of Red Square in the centre of Moscow at this weird Fish Festival. The smell of a fish was just everywhere and the audience were basically little kids aged 3-5 with their grandparents dancing and singing along with us. That was quite surreal.

Check out ‘SHE SAID’ by Stone Submarines:

Fave non-music hobby?

Nick (singer) – snowboarding and drinking beer

Alex (drums) – running out of a piping hot banya and diving into the snow

Sergio (guitar) – riding motorcycle and playing videogames

Ilya (bass) – fishing

What’s on your dream rider?

Nick – PlayStation5 and FIFA

Alex – unlimited tom yum/bungee jump in every place we visit (if possible)

Sergio – unlimited pina coladas and black cats backstage (I just adore black cats)

Ilya – bottle of bourbon, nice and tasty burger, cold coke

Dream music collaboration?

MGMT, Tame Impala, Noel Gallagher. That would be just fantastic. Guys, If you’re reading this, just give us a chance, we won’t disappoint you.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

We would have just settled somewhere near the sea and would spend every night watching the sunset with a glass of wine and totally free time. And would tour around the globe as much as possible of course.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Nick – Blur ‘Tender’

Alex – David Bowie ‘Heroes’

Sergio – The Black Keys ‘Little Black Submarines’

Ilya – Pink Floyd ‘Coming Back to Life’

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Never mix whisky and wine, unless you want an unspeakable hangover.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Crying while watching romantic movies.

Check out ‘Empty Vessel’ by Stone Submarines: