After a line up change and a new single to boot, we had a chat with Gold Coast punk rockers Radolescent to figure out who they are.

Radolescent has been around the local music scene for a few years now, but the last couple of years has seen the band evolve from a three-piece band to a more refined five-piece group – which now consists of Isaac Atkinson, Lachlan Barker, Kerrod Chant, Rachel Gilligan, and Michael Schubel – as well as an evolution of their punk rock sound into something they can sink their teeth into.

And now the Gold Coast punk rockers have fitted the final piece of the puzzle in place after spending the better part of 2020 working: the release of their new single ‘Calling Out’.

With a new EP, titled Excellent People, scheduled for release in early 2021, we had a chat with this new Radolescent as part of our popular Get To Know series in order to get a sense of who they are these days.

How did your artist name come about?

Kerrod’s dad suggested it and we kinda said no, then Kerrod’s mum called up after a week or so and said he hadn’t left the house, he wasn’t eating and he wasn’t drinking.

So we all agreed “who gives a shit” so we may as well just use the name. And that’s why we’re called Radolescent and that’s also why Kerrod’s dad isn’t allowed at band meetings any more.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Kerrod Chant: Well grandma, remember that time you toured with Kiss on their Unmasked tour in the 80s and you went missing, then we found you in 1996 canoodling Johnny Rotten outside the first ever Blockbuster video in Australia with a shaved head, 13 septum piercings and that huge back piece tattoo of you riding a lion into battle and you said you don’t remember what happened for the past 16 years but you don’t regret one bit of it? Well it sort of sounds like that.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘I guess we’ll start with our newest single ‘Calling Out’. We’ve always written songs about partying and having a good time but as the years have rolled by we’ve realised the chat on nights out has become a lot more self-oriented. Whether this be from the increase of cocaine use in Australia or the fact social media has produced an entire generation of the self obsessed. It’s always good to write a song about getting fucked up, but with this one we wanted to offer a new perspective: “Party on Wayne.”

Isaac Atkinson: I think back to when I wrote ‘406’ and it reminds me of how much teen angst I had. ‘406’ was all about feeling isolated and lost, waiting for someone or something to pull me out from my pit of self despair. Life as a white male in Australia as we know is very privileged and I’m glad to realise that now. However everyone goes through their own unique inner turmoil and I was no different as an 18 year old who really had no idea which path to take in life. Things are far better now though and I am very thankful for that!

‘Money’ is a new track from the upcoming EP and is all about that word “money.” If you have it, you’ve probably got way more problems than those who don’t. We went through a pretty funny series of events that lead us to writing this song but you can just wait until the next release to hear about that one!

Check out ‘Calling Out’ by Radolescent:

What do you love about your hometown?

It’s a place we’re silicone meets the sea (PSA it floats). The rest of the world see’s the typical rubbish on the news about bikey crime, schoolies mayhem, and overdoses but there really is something for everyone here. If you can’t write a good punk song on the Gold Coast, then you’re doing it WRONG.

Career highlight so far?

It was definitely when we played Best Night Ever on our home turf, with Isaac’s dad (Tony/spida) on the drums, or maybe that one time Kerrod won a hotdog eating contest.

Fave non-music hobby?

Trying to sneak into our own show, waiting in a shopping center and grabbing something as some else tries to grab it, pottery AKA smoking pot.

What’s on your dream rider?

Jalapeno hummus dips, thinly sliced carrots, no carrots, skittles with the green ones picked out. Three cartons of beer and a bottle of gin. We’re not fussy but if you bring us mid strengths we’re not getting on stage.

Dream music collaboration?

Schapelle Corby, her Gold Coast song SLAPS!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

The Dadolescents

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Well we have a few. Britany Spears’ ‘Toxic’ is a given. ‘Don’t Mug Yourself’ by The Streets is definitely not a crowd favourite but always makes us laugh, and ‘Paradise By The Dashboard Light’ by Meat Loaf because it goes for a very self indulgent 10 minutes. #selfcare #cantbeatthemeat