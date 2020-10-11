Outspoken Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon (aka Johnny Rotten) is back on his Trump horse again and he’s doubling down.

It goes without saying that many musicians are not fans of a certain Donald Trump ever since he became president, and haven’t been shy in their criticisms in the lead up to the all-important 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Unless you’re Johnny Rotten, which in that case you’ll want to put all your chips in on Trump because, well, who friggin’ knows.

Chatting to The Observer about his new book, the conversation turned to Trump and Rotten says he’s fully supporting the “bloviating puff adder sack of lies.”

“I’d be daft as a brush not to,” said Rotten. “He’s the only sensible choice now that Biden is up – he’s incapable of being the man at the helm.”

These comments broadly echo the ones he gave to BBC’s Newsday in which he proudly proclaimed that he’s voting for Trump before showering (so to speak) the president in glowing praise.

“Yes, of course, I’m voting for Trump,” Rotten told Newsday. “I don’t want a politician running this world anymore.”

Elaborating, Rotten says Trump is “an individual thinker” while admitting how the bloke is “not the most lovable fellow on God’s earth.”

Still, his justification is that Biden is “in all practicality, senile, and delinquently senile” and says he recognises “the symptoms” because his “wife has Alzheimer’s.”

After the Newsday host corrected Rotten and said there’s no evidence Biden is senile, the Sex Pistols singer repiled: “Oh, really? Have you seen him talk lately? I can only go on my vast experience, seeing as my wife is suffering from Alzheimer’s.”

We shouldn’t be surprised Rotten is saying these sorts of things given how he’s unapologetically championed Trump in the past so all this is par for the course.

Then again, the Sex Pistols singer also previously criticised Trump pre-2016 election so who bloody knows what he stands for at this point.

One has to wonder what Rotten makes of Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and reported ‘Superman stunt‘ given how he made all these comments prior to the president getting infected.

