Brisbane based singer-songwriter Joe Agius may have only been performing as RINSE for a little over a year, but it’s safe to say he’s already making waves.

From collaborating with the likes of Hatchie to receiving rave reviews for his first single ‘Tell Me Tell Me Tell Me’, it’s clear RINSE is one to watch.

Hot off the heels of releasing his debut EP Wherever I Am, he explained that each track represents a “different moment of [his] development” as an artist.

“Wherever I Am is a compilation of songs recorded over the past few years across many different places. They serve as a sonic bedrock for what RINSE represents, and a place I’m excited to build upon,” he said.

“Each song represents a different moment of my development as a solo artist, from finding my voice to digging deeper in lyricism, as well as honing my own skills in recording and production.”

To celebrate the release of ‘Wherever I Am’, we had a chat with RINSE as part of our popular Get To Know series.

How did your artist name come about?

I started using RINSE as the moniker for my music nearly 10 years ago for random demos I was putting online. I think I saw “RINSE” on my parent’s washing machine and just thought it sounded cool and described the music quite simply.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

My grandma hasn’t really heard much of my music but thinks I’m a really successful musician which is really cute. I would probably just say it sounds “80s”, which would probably mean a very different thing to her than it does to me.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Without You’ – A slow dark one about seeing someone you used to have a connection with and recognising how different and far apart you are now.

‘What Hell I’m In’ – A love song to Bipolar.

‘Trust In Me’ – Two repeating chords and a wall of sound that is built up and knocked down several times over six minutes. This song is about insomnia and the middle of the night anxiety attacks.

What do you love about your hometown?

I have a real love-hate relationship with my hometown Kingscliff. I felt really out of place and couldn’t wait to escape when I finished school and moved straight to Brisbane when I was able to. I’ve come to really appreciate it after living in a city so long though. Things like the beach and rainforests I once hated as an angsty teen I really love visiting now.

Career highlight so far?

Playing Primavera in Barcelona with Hatchie. I dreamed a lot about just going as a teenager so playing it was just insanely surreal for me.

Check out ‘Tamaryn (Wherever I Am)’:

Fave non-music hobby?

I’m not sure it’s a hobby so much but I’m spending most of my spare time at the moment watching the anime Attack On Titan, it’s really great. Also The Promised Neverland. I really enjoy film and design too, but that’s become more of a job than a hobby now.

What’s on your dream rider?

A personal bartender that can make a mean dirty martini.

Dream music collaboration?

Damon Albarn.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I’d like to think I’d still hopefully be working somewhere in the music world, possibly on Mars.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

The Human League – ‘Don’t You Want Me Baby’.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I’m a bit of a Trekky, but maybe that’s more obvious after my very Starfleet inspired top in the ‘Tamaryn’ music video.

I started watching Star Trek a few years ago to go to sleep because it seemed really boring but then accidentally got extremely into it and have nearly every season at least once now. There’s a Star Trek cruise in America I really want to stay on one day.

Listen to ‘Wherever I Am’ by RINSE: