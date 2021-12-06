If you’ve even given the South Australian music scene a cursory look over the last few years, there is a good chance you might have heard of Tom Matheson, the musical mastermind behind Running Joke.

Already known as both a prominent founder of acclaimed indie label Swirl Records, and for their work as a member of Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band, most lovers of Adelaide music might have known them best as a member of four-piece rockers SIAMESE. Known for their self-described “grunge-alt-rock-shoegaze” melting pot of sonic influences, SIAMESE faded away a few years back now, though their legacy remains.

However, as Matheson continues to flex their musical muscles, the nascent Running Joke project looks to turn everything else on its head, with their new tracks not only combining rock sensibilities with pop influences, but showing that they’re something of a musical mastermind that can do no wrong.

Releasing debut double single ‘GBY’ and ‘Community’ late last month, both Matheson and their Running Joke moniker provide a stellar sense of escapism with powerful instrumentals and masterful songwriting combining in the best way possible.

With these new singles out in the world, we spoke to Matheson about the origins of their own musical history, and for all the details about this latest project.

Check out ‘GBY’ by Running Joke:

How did your artist name come about?

Funnily enough, I had been coming up with band names with my partner since 2015, just by seeing things and jumbling words together. Ironically, it became a Running Joke (Ha), and I think somewhere along the way it got thrown into the ring by one of us and it stuck.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

“Remember the ’90s grandma? No? Okay, forget about it then.”

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘GBY’ (god bless you) was written in a stressful time, popping out in between panic attacks and study. ‘Community’ was essentially written in the same way, which makes it feel more authentic because I felt like there was such urgency to get these out of me.

Both songs follow rough themes of identity, existentialism, anxiety, and so much more. It’s hard to boil it down to a single meaning.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love how small Adelaide is. It feels like a bit of a nothing town. Nothing too much going on – makes things feel all the more special when they do happen.

Career highlight so far?

I think Thebarton Theatre’s demountable stage in carpark for Gizzfest would have to take the cake for me.

Check out SIAMESE’s ‘Computer Patient’:

Fave non-music hobby?

Eating food? Is that a hobby?

What’s on your dream rider?

Shameless plug here but:

1 x OFFICIAL OFFICE HOURS – THE THREE STOGIES COFFEE

1 x Vegan Almond Croissant from Live a Little Gelato

Dream music collaboration?

I never want to meet my heroes, but Tim Rogers probably.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Probably still doing these get to know me pieces, I feel like I’m finding more out about myself every time I do one.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Going off what I used to love when I would play Singstar as a kid: ‘Cold As Ice’ – Foreigner, or ‘Tainted Love’ – Soft Cell.

Check out ‘Community’ by Running Joke:

Tell us more about your musical history

Self-taught guitarist since I was 16(?) – probably shows. I got really into music production as well, which ended up taking me to University of Adelaide to do a degree in music (Sonic Arts).

I hate to say that I’m a vocalist because I’m not a good singer, but that’s all self taught. Just a whole lot of self-taught nonsense because I’m stubborn and will refuse to get lessons.

What are your biggest musical influences?

’90s stuff is pretty evident, which aided me in figuring out what I like, but I’ve sort of moved away from that now. It has evolved into so much more over the years though with bands like Spirit of the Beehive, Big Thief, and Andy Shauf all moving me into some folky weird realm.

I’ve found Adelaide artists, like Jess Johns, have inspired me a lot, since it’s happening right in my backyard, I can’t help but feel moved by it.

Check out Running Joke on Spotify: