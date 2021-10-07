After launching her solo career two years ago, Adelaide artist Jess Johns has given fans a sneak peek of her new self-titled EP ahead of its official release.

Having been a staple of the South Australian music scene for years thanks to her involvement in bands such as Dead Roo, Ricky Albeck and The Belair Line Band, Purr, and The High Beamers, diehard fans of local music will already be across Johns’ work, with her solo career officially kicking off back in 2019.

Backed by an all-star group of local names and frequent collaborators – including David Blumberg (Maraby Band, The High Beamers), Ricky Albeck (Belair Line Band), and Harry Freeman (Druid Fluids, The High Beamers, Purr) – Johns and her band curate a dreamy, indie-Australiana vibe, with mesmerising tracks such as ‘Mercy’, ‘Stranger’, and the recently-released ‘Flicker (Burn)’ all showcasing her unique and powerful sound.

While the previously-released tracks gave fans a stunning taste of what to expect from Johns’ new EP, it’s the ones we hadn’t yet heard which prove her worth as one artist you definitely need to be taking note of now. The resonant ‘Someone Who Knows” serves as an early standout, while the hazy ‘Crazy’ and exuberant ‘Should’ve Done’ close out the EP expertly, leaving fans to bask in awe of what they’ve just been lucky enough to witness.

Speaking of the recent single “Flicker (Burn)’, Johns gave a bit of an insight into how some of the songs on the EP came about, and the creative process she harnesses for her work.

“The entire song was recorded live to tape up in the Adelaide hills at Milestone recording studios,” Johns recalls. “We did two takes of the song but I think we ended up using the first one because it had that, ya know, first take charm.

“I wrote the song a little while ago now. The song came easily but for a long time it was pretty depressing to keep playing again and again. A lot of my more up beat songs came purely from needing a break from the glum of this track. I’m not really selling it here but a lot of my favourite songs carry this tone.”

Arguably one of the finest EPs you’re going to hear this year, fans of the South Australian music scene are already aware of just how magnetic and majestic Johns’ work is, but with this new EP, the rest of the world can now be let in on the secret.

Jess Johns’ self-titled EP will be released on October 10th via Swirl Records.

