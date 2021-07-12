You may not have heard of indie-pop up-and-comer SEB, but we’re willing to bet you know his music.

That’s right, the lo-fi hit ‘seaside_demo’ went seriously viral on TikTok this year, with over 1 million users creating videos featuring the track.

On top of that, the song has also earned millions of Spotify streams and a spot on numerous tastemaking playlists, including Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits, Pop Rising and Songs of Summer and Apple Music’s Viral Hits.

As if that wasn’t enough, what makes SEB’s achievements all the more impressive is that he writes, produces, performs and engineers all of his own music.

It’s safe to say the LA-based artist has firmly cemented himself as one to watch given how quickly he has seen success since releasing his debut single ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ in 2020.

Ahead of the release of his debut EP IT’S OKAY, WE’RE DREAMING on Friday, July 30th, we had a chat with SEB as part of our popular Get To Know series.

Check out ‘seaside_demo’ by SEB:

How did your artist name come about?

It basically came after running through like 20 something names and eventually giving up because nothing would ever stick too long. I just started going by what everybody calls me.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

You know how when you’re dreaming everything makes sense, but when you wake up you realise everything is upside down and wonky. Think about that, but with your favourite songs, and you’ll probably get something similar to mine.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

So ‘Coney Island’ is a song I made to kind of represent what the actual place has always felt like to me. The song itself is an upbeat song, but if you’re reading the lyrics you’ll realise it’s actually about my struggles with anxiety. When I think about Coney Island, I have all these nostalgic memories from going there as a kid but in reality, the rides are hella rickety and I wouldn’t say it’s the cleanest spot on earth either. So I tried to have that same duality in that song.

‘Daniel’ is about my grandfather who passed away when I was in high school. I don’t think I’ve ever really dealt with that loss, especially with him being in Haiti when he passed, and not being able to attend the funeral. That song is an attempt at me trying to talk to him and get that closure.

What do you love about your hometown?

I never felt like I had a true hometown. I just feel like I’ve just bounced around a lot. No real roots anywhere.

Career highlight so far?

Someone had described to me how one of my songs helped them and it was almost the same exact way Kid Cudi’s music helped me. Kind of a full-circle moment.

Fave non-music hobby?

It’s a tie between watching cartoons and playing video games. Depends on the day.

What’s on your dream rider?

This one specific brand of gummy worms, I don’t want to say the name because they’re not paying me yet. Hella carbonated water, probably like 2 gallons worth. An array of fruits for sure. A bottle of Hennesy ’cause why not. And a couple of pairs of fresh socks ’cause who doesn’t love fresh socks.

Dream music collaboration?

Hmmm, I wish I could make a song with Jimi Hendrix, missed my shot on that one though. Playboi Carti would be a pretty wild one for me too.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Doing pretty much what I’m doing now, just way more comfortable. Being around family and friends, I’ve always dreamed about opening a ranch and running an ice cream parlour, maybe get one of those started.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘A Milli’ by Lil Wayne.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

I don’t remember which song but Kid Cudi said,” If you can’t do what you imagine, then what’s imagination to you?”

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I need to try every brand of gummy worms I come across because I’m in search of the best gummies. I have one brand that’s pretty amazing now, but you never know if there’s one out there better.

Check out ‘Coney Island’ by SEB: