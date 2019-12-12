They’re an exceptional rock outfit, and now Melbourne’s Sienna Wild have unleashed their latest single, ‘You Wouldn’t Know’, as they head into another massive year.

If you’re a fan of classic bands such as Catfish And The Bottlemen, Eskimo Joe, or the Arctic Monkeys, the Sienna Wild are one of those bands who you’d do well to check out as soon as possible.

With a few releases to their name over the last couple of years, the four-piece have been hard at work perfecting their musical style and crafting an exceptional live show. With a steadily-rising fanbase and a penchant for giving their all at every turn, there’s no denying just far the group can go.

Having released their latest single, ‘You Wouldn’t Know’, earlier this month, Sienna Wild are looking towards 2020 with high hopes, having announced a national tour that they promise will be “full of swirling guitars, crashing choruses and compelling dynamics.”

To celebrate the new single and upcoming tour, we had a chat to the group to get to know all about them, their sound, and what’s on the cards for the future.

Check out ‘You Wouldn’t Know’ by Sienna Wild:

How did your artist name come about?

We were looking for a new name and were playing around with some names of objects, colours, places, etc.

I always liked the colour “Burnt Sienna” in art classes and thought about how we could use it somehow, then we added “Wild” to it, just playing around with words and what they might look like, and then we decided to put it all together and take the Burnt bit off. That’s kind of how it all came about, really.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

“Hi grandma, remember how I told you I am in a band? Well, I think you would love our sound. We are a guitar-driven rock band. See, you know how you love The Beatles, and Elvis? Well, we do too. We aren’t them, but still very cool. Here, put your teeth in, then put these headphones on.”

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Our latest two singles are good examples of how our lyrics have evolved throughout the last few years and how the music has also mirrored this I feel.

‘Falling Apart’ was a song we wrote almost exclusively as part of the new EP, to kick off a new phase in our playing, writing and recording.

We wanted to create a sound that was modern but also gave a nod to our heroes and allowed us to add more atmosphere through guitar effects and keyboards. Lyrically it is about telling the world who you are, being proud of it and not allowing anyone to dictate how you feel. Embracing yourself!

‘You Wouldn’t Know’ is our latest single, and another song that was part of our new EP. This track got its roots from a few years ago and we were kicking it around for a while but never got the arrangement or the energy right until we played it in the studio and Oscar Dawson [producer] helped us.

It also gave us great belief in the song when he personally chose it to be on the EP from a group of demos we sent him. The lyrics are about a third party love affair really, with the narrator hearing from his best friend’s girlfriend that she is about to leave him. But he “wouldn’t know” ‘cos he is too lazy and ignorant to read the signs. Classic!

What do you love about your hometown?

We love that it is so rich in musical history and diversity. There are genuine rock n roll people in this town that live and breath it and it is an amazing place to play music and cut your teeth. Also, people in Melbourne know good music, they don’t put up with fake, disingenuous performances, so you have to be good!

Career highlight so far?

Touring earlier this year and playing in Sydney, and seeing how interstate audiences respond to our stuff. It is nerve-wracking but also really exciting and rewarding to play to a new audience. It was the best gig we’ve played so far and we still talk about it as a huge highlight. We’re coming back for ya Sydney!

Also recording with Oscar Dawson, that was a huge highlight for us just to listen and learn from an incredible musical talent. It was such a buzz to see his belief in us and our music, made us focus even more and want to be better players and writers.

Fave non-music hobby?

Listening to music, reading about music, watching movies, watching and playing sport, but really we are music nerds, so all roads lead to that really. Can’t live without it!

What’s on your dream rider?

A life-sized cardboard cut-out of both David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar, a baby grand piano and unlimited amount of passionfruit backstage. No flowers though, they are really distracting!

Dream music collaboration?

Paul McCartney! Our musical hero and really the innovator of popular songwriting. His melodic sense, bass playing, arranging and influence on rock music in general is profound, so to sit down and collaborate with him would be the ultimate musical experience I feel. Provided we can not fan-girl it too hard and can actually string a sentence together in his presence.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

As the lead singer and bass player of bigger and better Sienna Wild, international tours, numerous best-of albums ,and multiple collaborations with our favourite artists. But overall, international appeal.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘You Can Leave Your Hat On’ – Joe Cocker

What more is there to say? It’s bluesy, sassy and everyone dances to it. Bloody hard to sing, but worth it in the end. Stripping allowed. Always.

What’s on the cards for the future?

More touring, more recording and just trying to always get better in our playing and songwriting. We feel really proud and excited of where we are at, and we’re going to continue to look at other artists and search for new music to influence us. 2020 is going to be a huge year for us!

Check out ‘Falling Apart’ by Sienna Wild:

Sienna Wild ‘You Wouldn’t Know’ National Tour 2020

Thursday, January 2nd, 2020

Frankies Pizza By The Slice, Sydney, NSW (18+)

Free Entry

Thursday, January 9th, 2020

Crown & Anchor, Adelaide, SA (18+)

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, January 18th, 2020

Ric’s Bar, Brisbane, QLD (18+)

Free Entry

Friday, January 31st, 2020

The Tote, Collingwood, VIC (18+)

Tickets: Oztix