Sydney-based group 1300 are the Korean-Australian collective cleverly fusing K-pop with Australian rap.

It’s a dizzying combination but they effortlessly pull it off. 1300 – it’s pronounced one three hundred – brings together the talents of producers Nerdie and pokari.sweat and vocalists rake, goyo, and DALI HART.

In just a few tracks, the group have built up some serious hype, with their energetic raps and atmospheric beats potently coming together. What 1300 prove is that when the music’s this strong, performing bilingually doesn’t matter when it comes to connecting with fans. They’re a chaotic creation but the innate chemistry between the 1300 members makes it work. 1300 were recently featured in the ‘Style on Speed Dial’ campaign for JD Sports, alongside the likes of ONEFOUR, Becca Hatch, and Kobie Dee (see below). Expect to see much more of them in 2022 and beyond. For more on this topic, follow the Asia Pop Observer. How did your artist name come about?

The name 1300 came from a little sticker that we found when we were working on a new track. We didn’t know what to call the track, so we looked around the room for inspiration. The sticker said 1300 Helpline and it stuck. So we went with it. Eventually, the name became our group name.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

We would describe our music as loud, chaotic, crazy and weird. Grandma probably wouldn’t be too impressed.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they're about?

We have 3 songs that are out: ‘Brr’, ‘No Caller iD’, and ‘Smashmouth’. Each song is different and unique to its own. Each song has its own colour and it’s mostly influenced by how we are feeling at the studio the day the song is made. Sometimes, it can get really chaotic. That sums up our music.

What do you love about your hometown?

We actually all come from different hometowns. Some of us come from Korea, while others were born and raised in Australia. We love Korea because we all have great memories there. We love Sydney because we love the culture of this city.

Career highlight so far?

A big turning point for our group was when we first got played on triple J radio. This led us to new opportunities such as live events and collaborations such as JD Sports and Nike’s ‘Style On Speed Dial’ campaign with other Australian artists.

Fave non-music hobby?

Our favourite non-music hobbies would be karaoke, long walks on the beach, and watching movies.

What’s on your dream rider?

Korean fried chicken and beer.

Dream music collaboration?

Working with Pharrell would be a dream come true.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years, we’re probably doing the same thing, just on a bigger scale.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Louis Armstrong – ‘What a wonderful World’

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Stop to smell the roses.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

We are sometimes obsessed with video games. We get very competitive and always want to beat each other. Some of our favourite games would be Super Smash Bros, Tekken, and NBA 2K.