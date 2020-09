The Stiffys are a band that make your brain feel like a piece of microwaved McDonald’s lettuce but in the best way possible.

For years The Stiffys have won over our hearts with their left-field art-rock high jinks and we are simply condemned to spending the rest of our days worshipping at the altar of their divine silliness.

The band have just unleashed their latest album Cool, and it’s the kind of deranged escapism we all need right now. The kind of music that makes you feel the same way that hearing Bluejuice’s ‘Broken Leg’ for the first time in year six did.

To celebrate the release of Cool, we shot the band through a few burning Get To Know questions. The answers are, predictably, perfect and unhinged. The Stiffys has also specifically requested that we leave what they had to say in caps lock. The real mark of an artist. Check out what they had to say below.

Check out ‘SO MUCH FUN’:

How did your artist name come about?

THE BAND STARTED OUT AS A WAY TO ENJOY A LOT OF DRINKS AND HAVE FUN WE DIDN’T CARE ABOUT NAMES OR LYRICS OR ANYTHING WE JUST LOVED PLAYING LOUDLY EVERY NIGHT IN OUR SHAREHOUSE AND HAVING SO MANY DRINKS

ADAM WAS PLAYING A BROKEN DRUMKIT WE FOUND ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD WHICH WAS MOSTLY POTS AND PANS AND I STARTED PLAYING BASS THROUGH A BROKEN GUITAR AMP AND IT SOUNDED GREAT BUT WE HAD NO MICROPHONES SO I’D JUST SHOUT REALLY SIMPLE LYRICS TO MADE ADAM LAUGH AND IT WAS THE ONES ABOUT STIFFIES THAT MADE HIM LAUGH THE MOST SO WE THOUGHT YEAH LET’S DOUBLE DOWN ON THIS AND CALL OUR BAND THE STIFFYS AND WITHIN A FEW MONTHS WE WERE TOURING THE COUNTRY AND WE’VE NEVER STOPPED DOUBLING DOWN SINCE

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I WOULD LIE TO MY GRANDMA AND SAY THAT I’M NOT IN A BAND I’M A GOOD BOY AND I’VE JUST BEEN REALLY BUSY AT LATE NIGHT LAW SCHOOL BUT IF SHE PROBED FURTHER I’D SAY THAT WE WERE A HIGH ENERGY PARTY BAND WITH HUGE CAVEMAN DRUMS AND BASS AND COOL GUITARS AND NICE HARMONIES AND THAT WE SNEAK IN THEMES OF TOGETHERNESS AND EQUALITY IN AMONGST BANGERS ABOUT HARD PARTYING

Check out ‘CHOOSE TO FLY’:

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

CHOOSE TO FLY IS ONE OF OUR MOST HONEST SONGS AND IT’S ABOUT PURSUING CREATIVITY ABOVE ALL ELSE NO MATTER WHAT IT COSTS BECAUSE THERE’S NOTHING WORTH MORE THAN COMING TOGETHER TO MAKE STUFF AND MAKE EACH OTHER FEEL OK

SO MUCH FUN IS A DANCE BANGER ABOUT COMING TOGETHER TO DANCE AND MAKE EACH OTHER FEEL GOOD AND HAVING THE BEST TIME

SMELL REAL GOOD IS ABOUT BEING A SOPHISTICATED GENTLEMAN AND IMPRESSING LADIES WITH GENTLEMAN SMELLS LIKE LYNX AFRICA AND LYNX JAVA

What do you love about your hometown?

WE LOVE COLLINGWOOD BECAUSE IT’S FULL OF PEOPLE MAKING COOL STUFF AND PRETTY MUCH EVERYONE IS IN A BAND OR MAKING SOME KIND OF ART AND FILM AND NO ONE HAS MUCH MONEY SO WE ALL DO FAVOURS FOR EACH OTHER AND THEN WE ALL GO HANG OUT AT THE OLD BAR OR THE TOTE AFTER AND IT’S LITERALLY THE BEST AND SOMETIMES YOU FIND DRUMKITS ON THE STREET

Career highlight so far?

WE’VE BEEN LUCKY TO PLAY BIG FESTIVALS LIKE FALLS FESTIVAL AND THE BIG DAY OUT AND FESTIVAL OF THE SUN AND THE BEST THING ABOUT THAT IS THEY GIVE YOU SPECIAL PASSES TO GET INTO ALL THE BACKSTAGE AREAS WHICH MEANS YOU CAN ALWAYS FIND MORE FREE DRINKS IF YOU ARE PREPARED TO RUN FAST

Fave non-music hobby?

WE’RE REALLY INTO MAKING FILMS WE JUST SHOT AND EDITED OUR LAST TWO MUSIC VIDEOS WITH A BUDGET OF ZERO DOLLARS AND THEY’VE COME OUT GREAT AND WE FILMED A COMEDY SERIES A WHILE AGO AND NOW I’M GETTING REALLY INTO PUTTING UP WEIRD POSTERS AND ASKING PEOPLE TO LEAVE ANSWERING MACHINE MESSAGES ON MY HOME NUMBER AND THEN POSTING THEM TO TIKTOK

ADAM IS MAINLY INTO TEACHING HIMSELF KARATE FROM ACTION MOVIES AND DEV JUST DOES COOL STUFF ALL THE TIME

What’s on your dream rider?

WE ALREADY HAVE OUR DREAM RIDER WE GET A SLAB OF BEER AND A BOTTLE OF CHEAP WINE AND SOME POWERADES AND OFTEN WE SNEAK SOME WARM SO COS IN OUR BACKPACKS BECAUSE SOUTHERN COMFORT HAVE STARTED ENDORSING US AND YOU CAN’T ASK FOR MUCH MORE THAN THAT I DON’T KNOW MAYBE THEY COULD GIVE US SOME CHEESEBURGERS AND TAZOS TOO THAT WOULD BE COOL AND A TATTOO GUN WOULD BE NICE I GUESS

Dream music collaboration?

OUR FAVOURITE MUSICIAN OF ALL TIME IS JOSH HOMME BUT IF HE WAS BUSY WE’D CHOOSE CARDI B AND IF THEY WERE BOTH BUSY WE’D CHOOSE PRIVATE FUNCTION WE WOULDN’T EVEN MAKE MUSIC TOGETHER WE’D JUST HANG OUT AND HAVE THE BEST TIME

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

WE’LL BE PUTTING OUT EVEN BETTER MUSIC AND EVEN BETTER MUSIC VIDEOS BECAUSE THIS IS NOT A BAND IT IS A WAY OF LIFE

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

WE LIKE TO DO KARAOKE TO OUR OWN SONG BOOGIE BOARDING BECAUSE IT’S EASY TO REMEMBER THE WORDS IT’S JUST THE WORDS BOOGIE BOARDING 128 TIMES AND THEN EVERY NOW AND THEN YOU JUST SAY WHOAAAAAAAH

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

ONCE WE WERE TOURING TASMANIA AND WE MADE FRIENDS WITH THESE BIKERS AND THEY SAID IF WE CAME BACK TO THEIR HOUSE THEY’D GIVE US FREE TATTOOS AND IT SOUNDED GREAT BUT THEN OUR MANAGER WAS LIKE ‘DO NOT GO WITH THOSE GUYS THEY WILL GIVE YOU HEPATITIS’ AND IN RETROSPECT THAT WAS SOME PRETTY GOOD ADVICE

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I’M OBSESSED WITH PHILLIP ADAMS’ LATE NIGHT LIVE PROGRAM ON RADIO NATIONAL AND ADAM IS REALLY INTO READING ABOUT FEMINISM AND DEV LOVES BUILDING STUFF BECAUSE HE WORKS ON MOVIE SETS

Check out Cool. by The Stiffys: