Brisbane’s Waxflower are closing out 2019 in a big way, having ticked off some major milestones so early into their already-amazing career.

Having only formed earlier in the year, the Queensland pop-punk outfit have wasted absolutely no time in making a name for themselves. In fact, with only a few singles to their name, the group announced last week that they’ve signed with Aussie booking agency Select Music.

Huge news for any band, the good times didn’t stop there, announcing a bunch of headline dates for next year and dropping the video for their latest single, ‘Together’.

Directed, filmed, and edited by Nick Hargans Media and shot on a picturesque cactus farm in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, the clip speaks volumes about the track’s context and puts the meaning into context.

“The cactus farm served as a great visual metaphor for the song’s theme,” explained Waxflower frontman Tristan Higginson. “Being surrounded by these thoughts that can hurt you, and carefully avoiding them as to not make your situation worse.”

To celebrate all the good news that’s been coming their way lately, we had a chat to Tristan to learn a little bit more about Waxflower and to help answer all the burning questions fans might have.

Check out Waxflower’s ‘Together’:

How did your artist name come about?

I honestly can’t remember! The band was originally supposed to be an acoustic side project. I thought of the name and was so worried someone would get to it before me that I uploaded a self-produced song to Spotify that is now banished from the internet. I’m sure it’s still kicking somewhere.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

“It’s like rock music, I guess.”

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Together’ is our latest single, it deals with the inner dialogue that came from my panic and anxiety disorder. A look in to the macabre thinking that it caused which was a huge wake up call for me. It’s a kind of rally call to getting better by putting things in perspective.

‘Back To Back’ stems from the same time in my life, but was focused on the effects my anxiety had on others rather than myself.

What do you love about your hometown?

I’m from the Sunshine Coast, QLD. I’m definitely enjoying Brisbane more, but I do love how quiet it can be on the coast.

Career highlight so far?

I think seeing people get around or music so quickly has been my highlight. It’s a surreal feeling to see people I’ve never met before singing along to our songs. Riding that, it’s great to meet new people who are as passionate about music as we are. Brisbane’s local scene is definitely gaining some steam.

Fave non-music hobby?

I’m a graphic designer by day, and got my start doing shirt and poster designs for bands. I’m lucky enough to make a living wage doing something I genuinely enjoy. It’s great to have a creative outlet outside of music.

What’s on your dream rider?

A bottle of water and fresh towel.

Dream music collaboration?

I would love to pick the brain of Jim Adkins or Ben Folds for a couple of hours. I have such an immense respect for those two, it would be amazing to see them at work.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

We’ve been a band externally for about 6 months now and have been given more opportunities and support than I ever could have expected. I never could have predicted any of our happenings this year, so I don’t think I respect my own opinion on the subject to give an answer. Still playing music!

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Let’s Get Loud’ by Jennifer Lopez.

Check out Waxflower’s ‘Back To Black’:

Waxflower ‘Together’ Headline Tour

Friday, February 14th, 2020

Cherry Bar, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, February 21st , 2020

Greaser, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, March 1st, 2020

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Also Appearing At:

Friday, December 20th, 2019

(Supporting PLTS)

Solbar, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Tuesday, December 31st, 2019

AM/PM NYE Party

Crowbar, Brisbane, QLD