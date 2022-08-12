A Florida concert promoter is suing G Herbo and Polo G for almost $300k USD for bailing on a festival appearance.

Rappers G Herbo and Polo G are facing a pretty hefty lawsuit for canceling their appearances at a Florida event. Concert promoter NoNaNi Entertainment is suing the rappers for $300k USD, claiming they double-booked themselves for the same date and finally bailed on the ‘Hoopz & Hip Hop’ event in Florida.

As reported by TMZ, Charles Potter, head of NoNaNi, claims G Herbo and Polo G were scheduled to perform at the ‘Hoopz & Hip Hop’ event in Tampa, Florida on November 27th, 2021.

However, both ended up booking other events on the same day and time – G Herbo headed to a show in Atlanta, whereas Polo G had another appearance in Tampa – and bailed on ‘Hoopz & Hip Hop’. This was, Potter claims, after they had been paid advances for the event.

According to Potter, Polo G was paid approximately $143k USD in deposits, whereas G Herbo made $43k USD off of the festival.

Additionally, NoNaNi claims that they spent close to $200k USD for all arrangements, such as venue charges, soundstage, lights, and promotions for the event including marketing and ads. Potter also claimed that despite agreeing to promote the event on their social media in their respective contracts, both G Herbo and Polo G did not do so.

In a statement published to NoNaNi’s official account announcing the cancelation of the rappers’ appearances, the promoter initially claimed that the performances had been canned due to ‘circumstances out of NoNaNi Ent’s control.’

“Apologies to all ticket holders but the Polo G & G Herbo Hoopz & Hip Hop event has been canceled due to circumstances out of NoNaNi Ent’s control. We apologize for the inconvenience. Tickets are 100% refundable at Ticketmaster’s and Eventbrite.” the statement said.

This isn’t the first time that G Herbo has come under fire for bailing on a performance. In April, he left fans cheesed off after he canceled a show at the last minute via a video – while the cancellation itself would have gone over smoothly, what left fans pissed was the fact that they were informed only after they were inside the venue and waiting for the performance to begin.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip-hop Observer.

Check out NoNaNi’s statement: