The trailer for 2 Big to Rig, a Ghost concert film, is here.

The Swedish heavy metal titans today shared a new trailer for their upcoming concert film. The film focuses on the band’s 2025 shows in Mexico City.

There’s 16mm film footage of their two shows at the city’s Palacio de los Deportes in September of last year, as well as behind-the-scenes footage of their onstage spectacle and “spectacular live production” from the viewpoint of their crew.

Watch the trailer below.

According to a press release, 2 Big to Rig was created with “the intention to share the ‘Skeletour World Tour’ experience with the faithful in the territories where staging the show was not logistically feasible.”

As one member of the production team notes in the trailer, the show’s stage setup is literally “too big to rig, but we do pull it off everyday.”

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Trafalgar Releasing is distributing the film to cinema and IMAX screens around the world, beginning on August 26th. Australia and New Zealand cinemas are participating — check here for all cinemas and dates.

This is Ghost’s second feature film following 2024’s Rite Here Rite Now, which became the highest grossing hard rock cinema event in North American history.

In other Ghost news, in the midst of a huge world tour earlier this year, the band’s frontman Tobias Forge told Canada’s Global News (as per Metal Injection) that a new EP isn’t forthcoming.

“No. As of right now, there is no EP coming,” he explained. “Besides the [North American leg of Skeletour] tour that we’re doing now, we have nothing else planned. So the future is right now very open.”

Creatively, I have a lot to do. I’m actually recording currently,” Forge said. “But it’s not a covers EP and it’s not a new Ghost record. So, I actually do not know exactly what and when anything will happen. And that’s a good thing.”