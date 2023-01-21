A rock-loving American couple decided to mark their union by exchanging Gibson guitars, rather than the more traditional option of rings, at their wedding.

Madi Danger and Jay Aspen exchanged their vows at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Idaho Falls in gothic clothes. When it came to exchanging rings, the newlyweds whipped out black and white Gibson Explorers instead.

“One day we were talking about what guitars we wanted and we were looking on Gibson’s website at the Explorers. I joked about us exchanging those at our wedding then we decided to do that instead,” Madi told Guitar World.

“I really like Victorian-style rings but they’re hard to find and the ones we saw looked really cheap and awful. Jay didn’t want to buy me a crappy ring and he doesn’t like wearing rings anyway.

“It was really fun because the guitars had been hidden for so long. Like when the groom can’t see the bride.”

Madi told the publication that she and Jay were “almost more excited” to receive the guitars than they were to marry one another.

The happy couple made sure that their wedding playlist matched their attire – and their Gibson guitars – and had Madi walk down the aisle to Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Mr. Crowley’ and The Cure’s ‘Lovesong’ played when the ceremony ended.

Madi shared an assortment of clips and photos of their wedding on Instagram and captioned the post “More pictures of the wedding and the guitar exchange instead of rings!

“We had kept these guitars since August without being able to even look at them until we exchanged them with each other so we were really excited to be able to finally give them to each other.”

