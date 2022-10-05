Kanye West is back at it with the controversial Instagram posts, and this time he’s ruffled more than a few famous feathers.

It comes following Paris Fashion Week this month, during which Kanye decided to wear a t-shirt with the slogan “White Lives Matter,” which, understandably, caused outrage on social media.

Adding salt to the wound was the fact Ye uploaded a snap of himself with controversial conservative influencer Candace Owens – who was also wearing the questionable tee – after she was invited to his Yeezy SZN 9 fashion show.

Following the post, Kanye went on to call out Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on his Instagram, who called out his show for being “irresponsible”.

“It didn’t land and it was deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous,” Karefa-Johnson wrote in a series of Instagram Stories.

Ye, of course, did not take the criticism lightly and snarked back while posting pictures of the editor: “This is not a fashion person You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah.”

Not having a bar of Kanye’s latest shenanigans was none other than Gigi Hadid, who is both a friend of Gabriella’s and a model who walked for Paris Fashion Week – and she certainly didn’t hold back when it came to defending her pal.

“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” Gigi wrote. “You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your shit she might be the only person that could save u. As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

She also called the writer “one of the most important voices in our industry” on her Instagram Story.

Kanye later wrote on Instagram that he had a meeting with his “SISTER” Gabriella following the drama.

“WE APOLOGIZED TO EACH OTHER FOR THE WAY WE MADE EACH OTHER FEEL,” the rapper said. “WE ACTUALLY GOT ALONG AND HAVE BOTH EXPERIENCED THE FIGHT FOR ACCEPTANCE IN A WORLD THAT’S NOT OUR OWN.”

Gigi wasn’t the only celebrity to call out Kanye’s behaviour. Jaden Smith, who famously attended Kimye’s wedding in a batman suit, also took to social media to share his thoughts following Ye’s perplexing move.

“I Had To Dip Lol,” Jaden wrote on Twitter.

This was followed by a slew of tweets that read: “True Leaders Lead” and “I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Jaden continued: “I can’t stand behind what Kanye’s saying. He does not have the full support of the youth.”

Jaden has since followed up his tweets by adding: “Black Lives Matter”, “We Demand A More Progressive Future”, “Think For Yourself, Have Your Own Opinion” and “Follow Your Own Morals Instead Of People.”

Interestingly, Kendall Jenner seemed to support Jaden as she liked his tweets. What that means for the already messy relationship between the KarJenners and Kanye, however, remains to be seen.

