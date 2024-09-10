Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, described by The New York Times as “American folk masters,” have announced their first Australian tour in nine years. This follows the release of their highly praised album Woodland.

The duo will perform in Sydney and Melbourne after completing a 40+ date tour in the US. Their last visit to Australia was in 2016.

The tour kicks off on January 24th at Sydney Opera House, followed by another show there on January 25th. The duo will then head to Hamer Hall at Arts Centre Melbourne for three performances on January 28th, 29th, and 30th.

Presale tickets will be available from Wednesday, September 11th, at 9am AEST, with general sales starting the following day, Thursday, September 12th at 9am AEST. Tickets and further information at lovepolice.com.au

Woodland was recorded at their Woodland Sound Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The album features ten songs with full band arrangements and intricate duets, showcasing their signature acoustic sound and lyricism. This is their first album since 2020’s All the Good Times, which won the Grammy Award for Best Folk Album in 2021.

Woodland has been highly praised by critics:

‘There’s that harmony blend that no-one else can achieve besides these two. They are so influential…”, said NPR Music.

‘The intuitive bond between the two musicians remains at the forefront of their terrific new album, full of quiet adventures and clear empathy,” said Pitchfork.

‘The long-running Nashville duo offers new sonic moods and narrative modes on a fantastic LP. Welch and Rawlings have more to say than ever,” said Rolling Stone.