Acclaimed indie pop artist Girl in Red is coming to Australia for her biggest headline shows to date next year.

The young Norwegian star will perform at Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Wednesday, February 1st, and Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Monday, February 6th (see full details below). While in the Southern Hemisphere, she’ll also appear at Laneway Festival 2023 in both Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets to the shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18th at 9am local time. The Secret Sounds pre-sale begins on Thursday, November 17th at 9am local time (sign up here).

Girl in Red, otherwise known as Marie Ulven Ringheim, released her debut studio album, if i could make it go quiet, last year. It was a success around the world, reaching number 10 on the ARIA Albums Chart, number eight on the U.S. Independent Albums Chart, and number two in her home country.

“The 22-year-old pop songwriter’s debut captures the onslaught of young-adult emotion, longing for a state of being where noise and confusion are replaced by certainty and clarity,” Pitchfork wrote in a positive review.

“Overflowing with raw honesty that has captivated millions of fans worldwide, on this record the 22-year-old Norwegian perfectly embodies the experiences and contradictions of love, lust, belonging and growing up,” triple j said while making if i could make it go quiet their featured album.

Girl in Red then followed that up with a busy year of touring in 2022, which included well-received sets at Glastonbury, Coachella, and Lollapalooza.

Girl in Red 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Secret Sounds

Secret Sounds Pre-sale begins Thursday, November 17th (9am local time)

General tickets on sale Friday, November 18th (9am local time)

Wednesday, February 1st

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, February 6th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW