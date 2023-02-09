Girl in Red is partway through her shows at Laneway Festival and she’s shared her excitement about touring the country with some of her favourite artists.

The Norwegian singer-songwriter performed at Brisbane and Sydney’s Laneway Festivals last weekend, and is gearing up to play at the iconic event in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth this coming weekend.

During a chat with Tone Deaf, Girl in Red – real name Marie Ulven Ringheim – said that she’s a big fan of some of the artists taking part in the festival this year.

“Phoebe Bridgers. I mention her all the time, which is rightfully so. I also like Fred again.. and Haim,” she revealed.

And while Ringheim has received high praise for her Brisbane and Sydney Laneway shows, her trip to the Southern Hemisphere hasn’t been all smooth sailing.

“[My trip to Australia] kind of happened a little bit faster than I thought it would because I was on my way to New Zealand and then my flight was like diverted to Brisbane because the Auckland airport was flooded. So suddenly I was just here and then I was like, yeah, it’s really warm. I was excited for the warmth. That was the thing I was most excited for because it’s winter in Norway and it’s really cold,” she said.

Ringheim said that while she was disappointed that Laneway Festival in Auckland was canceled, she was already in Australia and able to have some time out before the Australian leg of Laneway kicked off.

“The entire festival got canceled. So, weirdly enough it kind of worked out cuz I was already in Australia and I had to be here for my own show and the festival here.”

Along with her Laneway shows, Ringheim played headline Australian shows on the 1st and 6th of February in Melbourne and Sydney respectively, which both received glowing reviews.

Catch Girl in Red while she’s in Australia at her remaining Laneway shows, details are below.

Laneway Festival 2023

Friday, February 10th

ADELAIDE/Kaurna (16+)

Bonython Park

Saturday, February 11th

MELBOURNE Wurundjeri (16+)

The Park, Flemington

Sunday, February 12th

PERTH/Whadjuk (16+)

Wellington Square

