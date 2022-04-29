Brook Staggs’ tweets using the n-word have surfaced after going viral for lip singing ‘Wants and Needs’ and receiving a follow from Drake.

Brook Staggs, who makes lip singing videos for Tik Tok and Instagram, recently went viral for mouthing the words to Lil Baby’s verse on ‘Wants and Needs’ and subsequently receiving a follow from Drake, who is better known as Aubrey Graham or Wheelchair Jimmy. After a meteoric surge in followers on both Tik Tok and Instagram, it seems like her short-lived reign is coming to an end. Recently, multiple tweets of Staggs from past years have surfaced with her saying the n-word.

The OP said, “And just like that, it’s done lol,” before including multiple screenshots, one of which was an old Tweet from Brook.

“For those who didn’t know what my scar is from by my eye, a few years ago I was driving down the road and saw this bobcat on the side. So I stopped, got out of the car, and poked that n**ga. Little did I know, he was alive and well. Home boy scratched my eye and so here I am.”

And just like that, it’s done lol pic.twitter.com/YHNDhMiYfN — Joey (@gothamhiphop) April 29, 2022

This tweet was also included below the original post and seems to be some sort of self-promotion.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“You see, it’s not impressive that girl knew the words to one of the biggest songs in the world. That’s not viral worthy. That’s mediocrity. But a tik tok dance to underground rap group Griselda? That’s never been done before. That’s revolutionary right there”

“You see, it’s not impressive that girl knew the words to one of the biggest songs in the world. That’s not viral worthy. That’s mediocrity. But a tik tok dance to underground rap group Griselda? That’s never been done before. That’s revolutionary right there” pic.twitter.com/NRb0weLQ94 — Joey (@gothamhiphop) April 29, 2022

Another Tweet was also surfaced in which Staggs used the n-word to respond to someone who seemed to be congratulating her on some sort of accolade. The original poster captioned the screenshot, “Just incase she delete,” before moving onto the Tweet in question.

“I know!!! my n**ga I made it!!! Started from the bottom now I’m here!!!!”

Just incase she delete pic.twitter.com/SPGmal6LP6 — Sankofa Sun ☀️🌞 (@NuelKaning) April 29, 2022

Here is Brook’s original post that made her go ‘viral.’

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cc3C7m7liNX/