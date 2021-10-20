Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is just around the corner, so to celebrate, we’ve teamed up with THE PEOPLE Vs. to give you the chance to score $1000 worth of their excellent garb.

THE PEOPLE Vs. is inspired by the streets and those that occupy them, and deeply entrenched in music and art. They create vintage-inspired pieces designed to be thrashed. They’ve also got a sweet selection of genuine vintage band merch.

Born in Bali, THE PEOPLE Vs. spent the early years trawling flea markets, in a dedicated hunt for silhouettes. They’ve since mastered the art of washing, dying, and innovating printing techniques to develop their singular vision.

We all know the pains of scouring through Etsy, trying to find that perfect Madball shirt from 1994, only to be met with a seller flogging a mangled, pit-stained bit of fabric for upwards of $300.

In the spirit of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, and to save you from burning a hole in your pocket, we’re giving one reader the chance to win a $1,000 gift card to splurge at THE PEOPLE VS.

Unfortunately, I was cursed with a conscience, otherwise, I’d be rigging the system, attempting to score the voucher for myself in the hopes of copping one of their tastefully disintegrated Slipknot tees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE PEOPLE VS. (@thepeoplevs)

Ausmusic T-Shirt Day will return on November 19th. The national campaign, led by Support Act, serves the dual purpose of supporting Aussie musos and raising much-needed funds for music workers affected by the pandemic.

Since the early days of the pandemic, Support Act has contributed $22.8 million by way of 10,000 crisis relief grants to live music and performing arts professionals in need, and provided mental health and wellbeing support to thousands more.

A record number of musicians are on board as ambassadors for this Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, including the likes of 5 Seconds of Summer, Amy Shark, Lime Cordiale, Peking Duk, The Amity Affliction, Jessica Mauboy and more.

“While there is now light at the end of the COVID tunnel, thanks to the massive uptake of vaccinations across Australia,” comments Support Act CEO, Clive Miller, “there is still a long way to go before the music industry is operating at pre-pandemic levels.”

He continues, “We know just how much the Australian community loves and misses their live music, which is why we are asking everyone with a passion for Australian music to get behind this year’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day to help raise the funds we urgently need to continue providing our support services to music workers in crisis.”

For your chance to win, all you have to do is fill in the form below which will sign you up to the Fashion & Beauty Observer and Live Music Observer newsletters. That’s literally it!

Sign up now for your chance to win!

Sign me up

Competition runs from October 21st 2021 9am AEDT and ends November 19th 2021 9am AEDT. Only Australian residents are eligible.

Terms and conditions can be found here.

COMPETITION INFORMATION