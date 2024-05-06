English indie pop band Glass Animals are well liked in Australia, and they’re coming to Sydney for a special one-off show this week.

The Hottest 100 icons teased a new show over the past few days, finally revealing overnight that they’ll be performing in “Sydney, Australia, Earth” (adding the latter in case people were confused as to which planet Australia is located on), on Thursday, May 9th.

A link was included in the official announcement, which brought fans to a sign up page to get notified about ticket for the one-off show.

Tickets officially go on sale today, Tuesday, May 7th at 10am local time. Tickets are available via the band’s official website or Live Nation Australia.

Glass Animals are coming to Australia on the back of the announcement of their fourth studio album, I Love You So F***ing Much, in early April. The band’s fourth album is scheduled for release on July 19th, and is described by frontman Dave Bayley as a “collection of existential love stories.”

I Love You So F***ing Much is the highly anticipated follow-up to the band’s 2020 album Dreamland, which became their most successful album in Australia to date, reaching #6 on the ARIA Albums Chart and becoming certified Gold.

Dreamland featured the overwhelmingly popular single “Heat Waves”, which easily became Glass Animals’ signature song. In addition to reaching the top five on the UK Singles Chart, “Heat Waves” was a #1 hit in Australia, the US, Canada, and across Europe, becoming the longest-charting song on the US Billboard Hot 100 ever. In Australia, “Heat Waves” topped triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2020, making Glass Animals the first British act to triumph since Mumford & Sons in 2009.