You’ve got to admire the gall of Glass Animals after they decided to take on a Destiny’s Child classic for triple j’s Like A Version.

The English band stopped by the triple j studios while in Australia for Splendour in the Grass, and decided to make the most of the experience. They turned Destiny’s Child’s ‘Say My Name’ from a sparkling R&B hit into a lightly euphoric synth-pop anthem.

Glass Animals also performed a laidback version of their own hit song ‘Heat Waves’, which famously took the spot in triple j’s Hottest 100 in 2020. Lead singer Dave Bayley was joined by just guitarist Drew MacFarlane for the rendition, really stripping back the indie-pop anthem.

It feels like all the British bands currently visiting Australia have been taking part in Like A Version. Last week, Wet Leg performed a cool cover of The Chats’ ‘Smoko’, with Rhian Teasdale even sporting a pair of blackened sunglasses in the style of Eamon Sandwith.

Glass Animals picked an opportune time to cover Destiny’s Child with Beyoncé releasing her seventh studio album, Renaissance, today. It’s not been without controversy though, with Kelis calling the singer out for using a sample without permission.

Kelis alleged that her song ‘Get Along With You’ was sampled in Renaissance without Beyoncé even asking her. “My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” Kelis commented on a post from the @kelistrends fan page, as per Pitchfork.

“I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems , some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.” In a subsequent comment, Kelis wrote, “it’s not a collab it’s theft.”

Check out ‘Say My Name’ (Destiny’s Child cover) by Glass Animals:

Check out ‘Heat Waves’ by Glass Animals: