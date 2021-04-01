Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

For the first time ever, Glastonbury Festival is going digital.

Due to the event being cancelled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19, the organisers behind Glastonbury are gearing up to bring us a global livestream, in what is being dubbed a “five-hour extravaganza”.

The livestream which is due to air this year on May 23rd has been filmed across a number of landmarks at the festival’s world-famous Worthy Farm site including the Pyramid Field and the Stone Circle, with the exclusive footage filmed by acclaimed Grammy-nominated director, Paul Dugdale.

Artists including Coldplay, Damon Albarn, HAIM, IDLES, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice and DJ Honey Dijon are all set to perform in the uninterrupted film production.

While it is an immense shame that the natural version of the festival can’t go ahead this year once again, it’s super encouraging to know that the Glasto team are hustling to innovate and bring us something in the interim.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis said, “After two Glastonbury cancellations, it brings us great pleasure to announce our first online livestream, which will present live music performances filmed across Worthy Farm at landmarks including the Pyramid and, for the first time ever, the Stone Circle.”

Eavis continues, “It will feature a rolling cast of artists and performers who have all given us enormous support by agreeing to take part in this event, showing the farm as you have never seen it.” She also adds that there will also be a number of special guest appearances and collaborations.”

“We are hoping this will bring a bit of Glastonbury to your homes and that for one night only people all over the world will be able to join us on this journey through the farm together!”

Check out a Glastonbury Festival promo video.