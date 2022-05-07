Glenn Danzig has spoken out about his recent creative projects while revealing his next tour could be his last.

In a new interview with Revolver magazine, Danzig seemed to hint that he will no longer tour following his shows with Cradle of Filth and Crobot.

“I don’t think I’m going to tour anymore,” Danzig revealed in the interview. “I’m just going to fly out to a show here or there. I’ll maybe be down to do some one-offs. But I just don’t see myself getting on a tour bus anymore … Yeah. I think I’m done.”

Danzig added that he’s also in no hurry to create a new collection of original music anytime soon.

“I write songs here and there,” he said. “Lately, I seem to be writing more soundtrack stuff. I don’t know that I’m ever going to do another album again. I might do an EP or I might just record some songs and put them out for free on the Internet. We’ll see. It could be that right now I’m just not interested, and then a month from now I’ll be in the studio. It depends. I’ve got to be excited about working in order to go do it. And right now I’m not that excited.”

He went on to say that there are “a bunch of different” reasons he is feeling less inspired to make new music. “I’ve been doing it so long, I’ve written so many songs — trying to get excited about it and bringing something new or something cool, it takes a little longer now,” he said. “The other thing is that people are stealing music left and right. Nobody really buys music anymore. I still go in a real studio to record so I’m not some kid in my living room doing my record.”

Outside of music, the rocker has been dabbling in films, with his latest project Death Rider In The House Of Vampires being released across select US theatres on August 27 last year.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The flick is an homage to Italian spaghetti westerns and classic vampire films and serves as a follow-up to the rocker’s feature film directorial debut Verotika, which premiered in June 2019 to less-than-stellar views.

For more on this topic, follow the Film & TV Observer.

Check out ‘Mother’ by Danzig: