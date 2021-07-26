Glenn Danzig is set to release his last film, Death Rider In The House Of Vampires, across select US theatres from August 27.

The flick is an homage to Italian spaghetti westerns and classic vampire films and serves as a follow-up to the rocker’s feature film directorial debut Verotika, which premiered in June 2019 to less-than-stellar views.

Danzig spoke about the new project during a Q&A session for the Philadelphia screening of Verotika in December 2019.

“We just finished my vampire spaghetti western. It’s much different [from ‘Verotika’], of course, because there’s no comic book to follow.

“So we had pretty free rein in the movie… All the characters have like a traditional vampire name and a traditional western name… A lot of guest cameos in it — some friends of mine came in and did some cameos in the movie. It’s, again, based on the European cinema.”

Danzig continued: “A spaghetti western is, basically… The Italians loved American westerns so much, they started doing their own westerns. And they got Clint Eastwood and Henry Fonda and a bunch of other actors — Charles Bronson — to come over and do these wild Italian westerns.

“And we eventually started calling them spaghetti westerns. In mine, everybody’s a vampire. So you don’t have to wait around to see the vampire — everybody’s a vampire. You don’t have to wait around to see blood — you’re gonna see lots of blood… It’s pretty crazy.”

Danzig also revealed that he has a small acting role in his new film.

“It’s such a small part,” he said. “But it was a lot of fun. I get to get all bloody, which I love being bloody — it’s part of what I do.”

According to The Wrap, Death Rider In The House Of Vampires stars Devon Sawa as the Death Rider, Julian Sands as Count Holliday and Kim Director as Carmilla Joe.

They’ll be joined by Eli Roth as Drac Cassidy, Ashley Wisdom as Mina Belle, Victor DiMattia as Kid Vlad, Danny Trejo as Bela Latigo, and Danzig himself as the vampire gunslinger Bad Bathory.

Check out the trailer for Death Rider in the House of Vampires: