Gold Fang brings his reggae roots to the forefront.

The Trinidadian-born, Sydney-based artist drops a new two-track EP, All For The Money$, featuring the singles “Perspective” and “All For The Money$”, both rich in reggae influence.

On “Perspective”, Gold Fang reflects on his upbringing and ambition: “Coming front the ghetto we ain’t got too many options. Most youths have nothing. Nothing but hope. Some youths want out of what we were born into. Some youths wanna continue the tradition. Life is all about perspective. What u wanna be ? in the trap or the top of the world. Think about it.”

The smooth track arrives with a music video shot in Trinidad by Rael Luvi (R93 Films), with support from Music Australia’s export funding.

“All For The Money$”, the title track, explores honesty and integrity: “Everybody gotta live. Some choose to do so honestly, and some choose the not-so-honest route. At the end of the day, it’s all for the money. I’ve seen people do some strange and moral-bending things.”

Speaking more about the EP, Gold Fang says: “It’s been a minute since I put out some straight reggae music. Unintentional exploring can leave certain fans hungry and that’s not a good thing. This is my first love so it’s only right I put out the best music me have.”

The new EP follows recent singles “Facelift” and “OneFiftySix”.

Known for his smooth reggae grooves and fresh sound, Gold Fang is carving out his place in the local and global Afro-Caribbean scene.

He’s also made his mark as a live performer, running his own More Life party, supporting heavyweights like Lil Nas X, Fire Boy DML and J Balvin, and playing festivals including SXSW Sydney, Field Day, Splendour in the Grass, Promiseland and Beyond The Valley.

Gold Fang’s All For The Money$ is out now via NLV Records.