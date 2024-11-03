The Goo Goo Dolls will headline their first Australian tour in over 20 years.

The multi-platinum band will perform on Thursday, February 20th at AIS Arena in Canberra; Friday, February 21st at The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney; Sunday, February 23rd at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle; Tuesday, February 25th at BCEC in Brisbane; Thursday, February 27th at AEC Theatre in Adelaide; and Sunday, March 2nd at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne.

A pre-sale for Telstra Plus members begins at 9am on Wednesday, November 6th. General public tickets will be available from 10am on Monday, November 11th, through Ticketek.

Thirsty Merc will join the Goo Goo Dolls for all shows.

Formed by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac in Buffalo, NY, in 1986, the Goo Goo Dolls have released numerous albums, selling 15 million records worldwide. They've been nominated for four Grammy Awards, achieved nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles, and set a radio record for most Top 10 singles. The band's notable albums include A Boy Named Goo (double-platinum), Dizzy Up the Girl (five-times-platinum), Gutterflower and Let Love In (both certified gold). Their classic song "Iris" held #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 weeks and recently achieved 8x platinum status, driven by a resurgence on TikTok. Their Greatest Hits Volume 1 – The Singles is available as a limited edition silver vinyl, including popular tracks from 1995 to 2006 like "Name", "Slide", "Iris", and "Black Balloon".

