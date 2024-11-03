The Goo Goo Dolls will headline their first Australian tour in over 20 years.
The multi-platinum band will perform on Thursday, February 20th at AIS Arena in Canberra; Friday, February 21st at The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney; Sunday, February 23rd at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle; Tuesday, February 25th at BCEC in Brisbane; Thursday, February 27th at AEC Theatre in Adelaide; and Sunday, March 2nd at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne.
A pre-sale for Telstra Plus members begins at 9am on Wednesday, November 6th. General public tickets will be available from 10am on Monday, November 11th, through Ticketek.
Thirsty Merc will join the Goo Goo Dolls for all shows.
Goo Goo Dolls 2025 Australia Tour
Presented by TEG Van Egmond
General tickets on sale from 10am on Monday, November 11th
For all ticketing and tour information, head to: www.tegvanegmond.com
Thursday, February 20th
AIS Arena, Canberra, ACT
Friday, February 21st
The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW
Sunday, February 23rd
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW
Tuesday, February 25th
BCEC, Brisbane, QLD
Thursday, February 27th
AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA
Sunday, March 2nd
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC