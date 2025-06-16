Good Charlotte have officially announced their long-awaited eighth studio album, Motel Du Cap, set for release on August 8th.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the pop-punk veterans revealed the news on Monday via a billboard displayed on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, featuring only the album title, release date, and a band photo.

This marks the band’s first full-length album since 2018’s Generation Rx, ending a seven-year hiatus from album releases. While the group did release the single “Last December” in 2020, they’ve largely been absent from the music scene as brothers Joel and Benji Madden focused on their expanding business portfolio.

During their time away from recording, the Madden twins have built an impressive entrepreneurial presence, including the development of livestream platform Veeps, Joel’s Artist Friendly podcast, and their artist management company MDDN. These ventures have established the brothers as serious business figures within the music industry beyond their performing careers.

Earlier this year, the band began dropping hints about their return to music, sharing cryptic videos on social media that featured footage from their early days with the caption “GC 2025.” The announcement follows their performance at Welcome to Rockville festival last month, which marked their first live show since 2023.

During that performance, Benji Madden addressed the crowd about their upcoming plans, confirming both the new album and potential touring: “We got a record coming out in August, we’ll be on tour.”

The band has already confirmed several festival appearances for 2025, including slots at Ocean’s Calling and Aftershock festivals. These bookings, combined with Benji’s hints about touring, suggest that fans can expect a more comprehensive tour announcement to follow the album release.

Good Charlotte formed in Maryland in 1996 and rose to mainstream success in the early 2000s with hits like “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” and “The Anthem,” becoming one of the defining acts of the pop-punk era. Their upcoming album will be their eighth studio release in a career spanning nearly three decades.