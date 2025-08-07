Good Charlotte are back with Motel Du Cap, their first album since 2018, out today (August 8th).

In an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, frontman Joel Madden said the band has rediscovered the fun of making music, calling the new record a return to their early energy.

“It feels like we’re ramping up, not down.”

“It feels like we’re definitely kicking off bigger shows than we’ve ever played in our life, which is also like pretty exciting. To be received that way, to have that reception, I don’t know if we’ve had this much fun live because we’re getting to play around a lot with like we’re bringing in other musicians.

Reflecting on the album’s creation, Madden added: “It’s not about if you’re with the times or not, you just write a song and if you like it, record it and then see if you like the recording of it. And if you like it, you can put it on the record, and then you can live with it. And then that’s OK. I don’t know what I was overthinking before, but I think that we’ve kind of reignited a passion for making records…”

“Me and Benji had a lot of fun together making this record. It felt like we were back in that bedroom where we started this band, the two of us. It really did. It felt a little magical, it felt a little raw, it felt a little unknown. Where does Good Charlotte fit in 2025? Where do we fit in 2025? Where does our record fit in 2025? I couldn’t tell you. All I know is that we made a record we like. We love it. I like every song. I love the album art, I love the title, I love the vibe, I love the era that it’s kicking off, however long or short it is. I just think it’s real.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Elsewhere in the interview, the US pop-punk veterans made it clear they have no interest in being a nostalgia act.

“I’m always skeptical of waves and resurgences and revivals, and when people start naming it and tagging it and calling it something. I’m more inclined not to, if I’m being honest. It’s not that I’m hating on it. I just don’t think Good Charlotte would ever do an anniversary tour. I’m 46 years old. When I go on stage, I wanna be 46 on stage. I don’t want to be 22.”

He added that the band has been working hard to make sure their live shows reflect who they are now.

“We’ve spent weeks rehearsing our live show to be us, so it sounds like us now. I gotta say we’re better than we’ve ever been live. We’re better musicians. We’ve got experience. We’ve all had experience writing and producing and so we all bring that to the live show now and we’re a better band live than we were 10 years ago, 15 years ago, certainly 20 years ago.

Good Charlotte’s Motel Du Cap is out now.