Their first album in seven years, Motel Du Cap, is only a few months old, but Good Charlotte are already talking about making a new album.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast, Joel and Benji Madden discussed the US pop punk outfit’s return, which was kick-started with an Australian and New Zealand headline tour that wrapped this past weekend.

The Madden brothers said that Good Charlotte is in a very healthy place in 2026, and they want to keep doing it on their own terms.

“We’ve found a real lane here. We are talking about another record,” Joel Madden said on the podcast.

“We’re excited about it, so we have to kind of go with that. I think we could do a certain number of shows a year. I think 30 shows a year is really doable for us. That means like a territory or two a year. So, we may not get to every territory this year, but [we will] next year.

“We really love it and the show we put together. We’re really proud of it.”

Benji Madden added that Good Charlotte band members need to prioritise their families and day jobs first, including their management and media company, MDDN.

Benji Madden added: “This is definitely more so the beginning of another chapter, or maybe another book with several chapters. I think that it’s just about doing it at a pace that we don’t have to go away, that we can keep a pace that can be consistent.

“We’re playing some of the biggest shows of our lives. But I’d say we’re going to be a boutique version of that. We’re a big band, but we’re a boutique version of it. We won’t be able to keep up with everybody else… that’s the way I think for us, just running at a pace we can run while still being able to really be in love with our little lives at home.”