Good Morning has announced a surprise album drop for 2024.

Their eighth album, The Accident, is set for release on November 29th, alongside the new single, “Soft Rock Band”, out today.

Written and recorded by Liam Parsons and Stefan Blair, the album marks a shift in their process. It came together in stages: instrumentals were crafted in Greece during a sweltering August, lyrics and mixing happened in Joshua Tree that November, and final touches were added at Melbourne’s York Street Recorders in early 2024.

The single “Soft Rock Band” is an eight-minute track blending nostalgic piano, slide guitar, and a big band feel, capturing reflections on time and creativity. The album also features unique instrumentation like xylophone, congas, and saxophone, staying true to the duo’s DIY ethos.

Reflecting on the album process, the band said, “Somehow, we broke through the barrier of being vulnerable about our creativity (again) and got into the swing of writing together in a room for the first time in a long time. During this time we’re starting all the advance rollout work on Good Morning Seven and planning our next year.

“We’re not really fighters, (we’re way too passive for that), but given that we’re making a new record at the same time as already getting sick of thinking about the old one, an air of burn out and band related bum out seems to find its way into much of the lyrics. For the first time in a long time, there is no new Good Morning record being worked on as this one is coming out, and no plans to tour.”

Good Morning will perform at Meredith Festival in December and join Waxahatchee for her “Tiger’s Blood” tour sideshow.

Good Morning’s “Soft Rock Band” is out now via Good Morning Music Company Worldwide. Pre-save/pre-order The Accident (album) here.

Good Morning Australia Tour Dates

Thursday, December 4th

The Corner, Naarm / Melbourne – supporting Waxahatchee

Friday, December 5th

The Forum, Naarm / Melbourne – supporting Waxahatchee

Friday, December 6th – Sunday, December 8th

Meredith Festival, Wadawurrung Land, Meredith