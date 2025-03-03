British indie duo Good Neighbours are heading back Down Under, locking in Australia and New Zealand tour dates for May 2025.

After debut shows in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne in June 2024, the duo return for another run along the east coast, with first-time stops in Perth, Auckland, and Wellington.

Live Nation pre-sale opens Wednesday, March 5th at 11am and runs until Friday, March 7th at 11am. General tickets hit the market at 12pm (local time) on Friday, March 7th. For full tour and ticket details, visit livenation.com.au & livenation.co.nz.

The tour kicks off in New Zealand, with Auckland’s Tuning Fork on May 10 and San Fran in Wellington on May 11. Australia gets its turn next—Melbourne’s Max Watts on May 13, Sydney’s Manning Bar on May 15, Brisbane’s Triffid on May 16, before wrapping at Perth’s Freo.Social on May 18.

Good Neighbours kick off their tour in New Zealand at Auckland’s Tuning Fork on Saturday, May 10th before heading to Wellington to perform at San Fran on Sunday, May 11th. The duo will then head across the ditch to Australian shores. Their first stop in Australia will be Max Watts in Melbourne on Tuesday, May 13th, followed by Manning Bar in Sydney on Thursday, May 15th, the Triffid in Brisbane on Friday, May 16th and concluding the tour at Perth’s Freo.Social on Sunday, May 18.tth

Good Neighbours—Scott Verrill and Oli Fox—burst onto the scene with “Home”, a SoundCloud demo that became the breakout hit of 2024. The track racked up 450 million streams, landed in the singles charts of 13 countries (UK #26), and spent 11 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, earning platinum certification from the RIAA.

Their indie-euphoric sound sits comfortably alongside MGMT, Passion Pit, and Bleachers. On stage, they’ve owned a packed festival season—All Points East, Latitude, Boardmasters, Reading, and Leeds—and sold out their first world tour. They’ve also supported Benson Boone and Foster The People.