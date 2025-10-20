UK indie-pop duo Good Neighbours have announced a run of Australian shows set for January 2026.

The upcoming tour will complement their appearance at Melbourne’s newest festival, New Year’s at the Bowl.

Kicking off at Lion Arts Factory in Adelaide on January 2nd, 2026, the pair will make their way to Torquay Beach Hotel on January 4th, Byron Bay’s Beach Hotel on January 6th, and Sydney’s Liberty Hall on January 7th.

The Australian shows will follow their slots at New Zealand’s Lakes Festival on December 28th, 2025, and Rhythm & Vines on December 30th.

The pair clearly can’t get enough, having just toured Australia and New Zealand in May, which followed their debut shows in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne in June 2024.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Good Neighbours revisited their previous ventures Down Under, recalling how the fan response led them to “imposter syndrome”.

Oli Fox, one half of the duo, said: “It still stumps us every time, because we do know that we’re doing well in Australia, but when you go and play a gig in Brisbane, a place you’d never plan on going to, and there’s a queue around the corner, you’re like, ‘This is so odd that this is for us.’

“I know it sounds really cliché, but we really felt a bit of imposter syndrome when we were there earlier this year, like the gigs were sold out and the crowds were going mad for it.”

The tour will support their recently released debut album Blue Sky Mentality, which features the breakout single “Home”. The song blew up after a demo clip went viral online. It has since become ARIA Platinum-certified and racked up over 500 million streams globally.

Fox told Rolling Stone AU/NZ the pair didn’t see its virality coming: “‘Home’ was this complete anomaly. I mean, I still don’t think we really understand that. We’ve almost stopped trying to understand that record because it keeps going – I think it’s doing nearly 700,000 [streams] a day at the moment. That’s just crazy to us.”

Ticket presale opens at 10am on Wednesday, October 22nd for My Live Nation members. General ticket sale begins at 11am on Friday, October 24th. For complete ticket information, see here.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS LIVE – 2025/26

Presented by Live Nation & triple j

Friday, January 2nd

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Sunday, January 4th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

Tuesday, January 6th*

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay NSW

*Not promoted by Live Nation

Wednesday, January 7th

Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW