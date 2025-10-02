Good Neighbours can’t wait to return to Australia.

The English indie-pop duo most recently toured here on an Australian and New Zealand tour in May, which followed their debut shows in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne in June 2024

And they clearly can’t get enough, because Good Neighbours are returning later this year to play Melbourne’s newest festival, New Year’s at the Bowl. They even hope to squeeze in some sideshows during their upcoming trip.

Ahead of the festival, Good Neighbours revisited their previous visits in an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, confiding that Aussie fans’ response to them led to “imposter syndrome.”

“It still stumps us every time, because we do know that we’re doing well in Australia, but when you go and play a gig in Brisbane, a place you’d never plan on going to, and there’s a queue around the corner, you’re like, ‘This is so odd that this is for us,'” one half of the duo, Oli Fox, said.

“I know it sounds really cliché, but we really felt a bit of imposter syndrome when we were there earlier this year, like the gigs were sold out and the crowds were going mad for it,” he added.

His bandmate Scott Verrill also revealed the pair’s excitement at experiencing an Aussie summer.

“Having a hot New Year’s in Australia is pretty crazy for us… it’ll be a good comparison to the freezing cold gigs back home,” he said.

Good Neighbours today released Blue Sky Mentality, their highly anticipated debut album.

It follows a bunch of accolades and acclaim, including being shortlisted for the Brit Award for Rising Star, being added to the BBC’s Sound of 2025 longlist, and being nominated in the Best New Artist (Alt and Rock) category at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Their live shows have also earned acclaim, with Marcus Mumford hailing them as “the best thing to come out of the UK in a while” after Good Neighbours supported Mumford & Sons in North America.

Good Neighbours’ Blue Sky Mentality is out now. More information about New Year’s at the Bowl can be found here.