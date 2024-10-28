The Good Things Festival sideshows are here, featuring 34 shows across 14 events.
Highlights include Sum 41 with special guest grandson, Violent Femmes with a one-off show in Melbourne, Billy Corgan with The Delta Riggs, Mastodon joined by Kerry King, Bowling for Soup with Taylor Acorn, Destroy Boys teaming up with Alex Lahey, and 311’s first Australian shows since 1998. Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls will also play in more intimate venues.
Early Bird pre-sale tickets open Wednesday, October 30th, at 9am local time—register here to get access. General tickets will be available Friday, November 1st, at 9am local time through the Good Things Festival website.
If you can’t make it to a sideshow, tickets are still available for the Good Things Festival in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane—but they’re selling fast.
Here’s the list of sideshows below.
Good Things Festival 2024 Sideshows
Tickets available via goodthingsfestival.com
Sum 41
With special guest Grandson*
Wednesday, December 4th
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD
Tuesday, December 10th
AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA
Thursday, December 12th
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, December 14th
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW*
*Grandson not appearing
Violent Femmes
Thursday, December 5th
Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
Billy Corgan
Sunday, December 1st
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide, SA
Tuesday, December 3rd
Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday, December 4th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Mastodon
With special guest Kerry King
Tuesday, December 3rd
Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW
Wednesday, December 4th
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
The Gaslight Anthem
Monday, December 2nd
The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD
Tuesday, December 3rd
Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW
Wednesday, December 4th
Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC
Bowling for Soup
With special guest Taylor Acorn
Tuesday, December 10th
Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Wednesday, December 11th
Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD
Thursday, December 12th
Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC
Sleeping With Sirens
Tuesday, December 3rd
Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Thursday, December 5th
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday, December 10th
The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD
311
Wednesday, December 4th
170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday, December 10th
The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD
Wednesday, December 11th
Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW
Destroy Boys + Alex Lahey
Tuesday, December 3rd
The Brightside Outdoors, Brisbane, QLD
Thursday, December 5th
Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday, December 10th
Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls
Tuesday, December 3rd
Gershwin Room, Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday, December 4th
Crowbar, Sydney, NSW
From Ashes to New
Wednesday, December 4th
Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday, December 10th
Crowbar, Sydney, NSW
Highly Suspect
Tuesday, December 3rd
Max Watts, Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday, December 4th
Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA
Imminence
Tuesday, December 3rd
Crowbar, Sydney, NSW
Thursday, December 5th
Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC