The Good Things Festival sideshows are here, featuring 34 shows across 14 events.

Highlights include Sum 41 with special guest grandson, Violent Femmes with a one-off show in Melbourne, Billy Corgan with The Delta Riggs, Mastodon joined by Kerry King, Bowling for Soup with Taylor Acorn, Destroy Boys teaming up with Alex Lahey, and 311’s first Australian shows since 1998. Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls will also play in more intimate venues.

Early Bird pre-sale tickets open Wednesday, October 30th, at 9am local time—register here to get access. General tickets will be available Friday, November 1st, at 9am local time through the Good Things Festival website.

If you can’t make it to a sideshow, tickets are still available for the Good Things Festival in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane—but they’re selling fast.

Here’s the list of sideshows below.

Good Things Festival 2024 Sideshows

Tickets available via goodthingsfestival.com

Sum 41
With special guest Grandson*

Wednesday, December 4th
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Love Live Music?

Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Tuesday, December 10th
AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, December 12th
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, December 14th
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW*
*Grandson not appearing

Violent Femmes

Thursday, December 5th
Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Billy Corgan

Sunday, December 1st
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, December 3rd
Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, December 4th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Mastodon
With special guest Kerry King

Tuesday, December 3rd
Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, December 4th
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

The Gaslight Anthem

Monday, December 2nd
The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, December 3rd
Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, December 4th
Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC

Bowling for Soup
With special guest Taylor Acorn

Tuesday, December 10th
Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, December 11th
Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, December 12th
Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Sleeping With Sirens

Tuesday, December 3rd
Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, December 5th
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, December 10th
The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

311

Wednesday, December 4th
170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, December 10th
The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, December 11th
Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

Destroy Boys + Alex Lahey

Tuesday, December 3rd
The Brightside Outdoors, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, December 5th
Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, December 10th
Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls

Tuesday, December 3rd
Gershwin Room, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, December 4th
Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

From Ashes to New

Wednesday, December 4th
Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, December 10th
Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Highly Suspect

Tuesday, December 3rd
Max Watts, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, December 4th
Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Imminence

Tuesday, December 3rd
Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, December 5th
Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC

Get unlimited access to the coverage that shapes our culture.
to Rolling Stone magazine
to Rolling Stone magazine