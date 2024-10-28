The Good Things Festival sideshows are here, featuring 34 shows across 14 events. Highlights include Sum 41 with special guest grandson, Violent Femmes with a one-off show in Melbourne, Billy Corgan with The Delta Riggs, Mastodon joined by Kerry King, Bowling for Soup with Taylor Acorn, Destroy Boys teaming up with Alex Lahey, and 311’s first Australian shows since 1998. Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls will also play in more intimate venues.

Early Bird pre-sale tickets open Wednesday, October 30th, at 9am local time—register here to get access. General tickets will be available Friday, November 1st, at 9am local time through the Good Things Festival website.

If you can’t make it to a sideshow, tickets are still available for the Good Things Festival in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane—but they’re selling fast.

Here’s the list of sideshows below.