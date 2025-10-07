The playing times for Good Things Festival 2025 are in!

Released on Tuesday (October 7th), the Australian touring event dropped the playing times “earlier than ever”, confirming that Tool will close out main stage proceedings in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, following sets by Weezer, Garbage, All Time Low, Machine Head, Knocked Loose, The All-American Rejects, Refused and New Found Glory.

Check out the playing times below.

In an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ following the headline set announce, Tool bass player Justin Chancellor teased what Australian fans can expect from the upcoming shows and if the band will play new material.

“We’ve got ideas of maybe releasing a song on its own. I’m not sure,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of irons in the fire, a lot of great tracks that aren’t finished in any way. But it’s really down to deciding the way we want to do it. The whole climate’s changed a bit. We could release one track at a time if we wanted to,” Chancellor admits. “We did the Black Sabbath song ‘Hand of Doom’ and were like, ‘that’s pretty cool’. Maybe we should release another one of our new songs with it, like an old-fashioned 7” single with a B-side.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ in February, Chris O’Brien from Good Things Festival and head promoter at Destroy All Lines conceded that Australia’s festival scene is in a precarious position, but promised another big year for Good Things Festival.

“I’ve never seen a more challenging festival environment in my life and have never seen so many festivals cancel in such a short space of time,” he said at the time.

“Programming festivals is incredibly difficult as so many of our costs have sky rocketed over the past two to three years. The flow on effect is that the artists cost has also exploded and it makes it harder for them to come to Australia, so we have to pay more money to get them here. In the same breath we have to be conscience of our ticket prices, but our market has proved that if we keep delivering a quality lineup and a great day out, they will continue to support Good Things.”

Good Things Festival 2025 Dates and Venues

Friday, December 5th

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Saturday, December 6th

Sydney Showground, Sydney

Sunday, December 7th

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Tickets are available at oztix.com.au. Visit goodthingsfestival.com. au for more.