Live music is alive and well in Australia and god damn it feels good. The annual gathering of the emos, Good Things Festival, has confirmed that it will be going ahead in 2021.

As they say, all good things must come to an end, and unfortunately those living on the East Coast will have to put their mosh-shorts away for a year. The 2021 instalment will only be hitting Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The festival has confirmed that all acts slated to play at the 2021 iteration of the festival have been locked in. We’re not sure how many international acts we’ll be privy to but with Australia leading the charge in heavy music, you already know that there’s going to be some off-chops Aussie riffage on full display.

The shebang kicks off on Friday, December 3rd, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne before heading to Centennial Park in Sydney on Saturday, December 4th, and finally Brisbane Showgrounds on Sunday, December 5th.

I personally can not wait to sweat out all the horrendous vibes of 2021 under the blistering heat of Summer in December. The only breakdowns we hope to experience next year are courtesy of heavy-hitters Polaris.

“We cannot wait to deliver another incredible event for you all next year, so save the date as we reveal the dates and venues for Good Things Festival. So, in that spirit we say Frick Off to 2020 and bring on 2021,” the festival shared in a statement.

Good Things Festival 2021

Friday 3 December

Melbourne, Flemington Racecourse

Saturday 4 December

Sydney, Centennial Park

Sunday 5 December

Brisbane, Showgrounds

Reminisce on all the glory of Parkway Drive playing ‘Crushed’ live at Good Things Festival in Sydney: