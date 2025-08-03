Good Things Festival just dropped the lineup reveal date for 2025.

Save the date: it’s all happening Tuesday, August 12th at 10am local time.

Fans can sign up on the festival’s website to get updates.

The travelling music event will take place over three days along the East Coast in December. It will open on Friday, December 5th at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, move to the Sydney Showground on Saturday, December 6th, and finish at Brisbane Showgrounds on Sunday, December 7th.

View this post on Instagram

The Sydney Showground will serve as the festival’s new home for 2025. Organisers say the venue offers increased capacity, improved shelter, and better facilities compared to previous years.

Organisers have not yet announced the lineup but are encouraging fans to save the dates and sign up on the Good Things Festival website for updates.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ in February, Chris O’Brien from Good Things Festival and head promoter at Destroy All Lines conceded that Australia’s festival scene is in a precarious position, but promised Good Things’ return this year.

“I’ve never seen a more challenging festival environment in my life and have never seen so many festivals cancel in such a short space of time,” he said at the time.

“Programming festivals is incredibly difficult as so many of our costs have sky rocketed over the past two to three years. The flow on effect is that the artists cost has also exploded and it makes it harder for them to come to Australia, so we have to pay more money to get them here. In the same breath we have to be conscience of our ticket prices, but our market has proved that if we keep delivering a quality lineup and a great day out, they will continue to support Good Things.

“2024 was another incredible year for us and we have managed to stay ahead of the curve and buck the trend.”

First launched in 2018, Good Things has quickly climbed the festival ranks to become one of Australia’s biggest festivals, particularly in lieu of the now-defunct Soundwave festival, which O’Brien also co-managed.

Boasting local and international acts from the rock, punk, and metal scene, Good Things has been headlined by the likes of Bring Me the Horizon, Parkway Drive and The Offspring. The travelling, one-day format visits Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane late in the year, and in 2024 welcomed more than 100,000 punters.

Good Things Festival 2025 Dates and Venues

Friday, December 5th

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Saturday, December 6th

Sydney Showground, Sydney

Sunday, December 7th

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane