Good Times Festival is set to usher in spring with a sprawling two-day music, art and food festival, taking over the splendorous town of Tocumwal.

Unfortunately, the festival was forced to put things on ice amid the current lockdown restrictions — but we’re thrilled to learn that they have new dates. Good Times 2021 will now be taking place on September 24th and 25th.

Set along the pristine banks of the Murray River, the festival will kick off on Friday, September 24th with performances from neo-soul collective IZY, singer-songwriter, and cigar box virtuoso Anna Scionti and voodoo blues trio Southbound Snake Charmers.

The town of Deniliquill St will transform to Tocumwal’s main drag. Prepare to be plunged back into the prohibition era with a hidden speakeasy bar nestled in a heritage-listed building, fortune-telling, antique shopping, and a “relatively serious” pub backgammon.

Unfortunately, Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald won’t be able to make the new dates — but have signed on for Good Times 2022. Thankfully talent seems to run in abundance in the Teskey family, and Josh’s brother Sam Teskey will grace the stage alongside his band, performing tracks from his debut solo album Cycles.

There will also be a stellar live music program boasting performances from some of the finest names in Australian music, including blues royalty Sam Teskey, Yorta Yorta soul singer Benny Walker, Cash Savage and The Last Drinks, Emma Donovan will take the stage with Melbourne rhythm combo The Putbacks, Coburg’s soul maestri Surprise Chef and Noongar instrumentalist BUMPY.

There will also be a slew of pop up performances across Deniliquin St, featuring artists like Danika Smith, Pete Denahy, Matt Katsis, George Kamikawa, Heidi Moncrieff, Shane & Ellie and Mohamed Camara.

Good Times Festival is brought to you by the same team behind Strawberry Fields. Tickets for the event go on sale now and available here.

