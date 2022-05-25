Acclaimed singer-songwriter Gordi has announced a new EP and released ‘Way I Go’, the first cut from the record.

‘Way I Go’ is Gordi’s first song since her stellar collaboration with Troye Sivan on ‘Wait’ was released earlier this year, taken from the film Three Months.

The new song is sparse but moving, containing just a quietly strummed guitar and the singer’s distinctively emotive vocals. “‘Way I Go’ is about the newness and the oldness of being in love. How it saturates and warms you, expands and transforms,” Gordi – real name Sophie Payten – explains.

The song comes accompanied by a beautiful video directed by Triana Hernandez, filmed in just one afternoon around the streets of Inner Melbourne (see below).

“The video for ‘Way I Go’ is a seemingly minimal concept – a simple walk toward the house of someone you love, collecting flowers along the way… yet the level of emotional rollercoasters happening within transforms the walk into an ethereal and organic experience, well beyond the streets of Melbourne’s northern suburbs,” Hernandez says.

‘Way I Go’ is the lead single from the upcoming Inhuman, set for release on July 15th. The six track EP explores the trials of humanity, from love and identity to faith and religion, and was recorded in locations as varied as Reykjavik, Wisconsin, and Melbourne.

After touring Europe with The Tallest Man On Earth, Gordi is now preparing for two headline shows at the iconic Sydney Opera House next month as part of Vivid Live 2022 (see dates below).

Gordi’s ‘Way I Go’ is out now.

Gordi Upcoming Tour Dates

Friday, June 3rd

Sydney Opera House at Vivid Live, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, June 4th

Sydney Opera House at Vivid Live, Sydney, NSW

Tickets at vividsydney.com