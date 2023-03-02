Australian singer-songwriter Gordi released her new single ‘Broke Scene’ today.

Produced alongside Ethan Gruska (Sky Ferreira, Phoebe Bridgers, Bon Iver) and mixed with Jon Low (Gracie Abrams, The National, Taylor Swift), the track was written off the back of a “yum cha fever dream.”

Gordi’s single is dreamy yet anxious, expressing an internal disconnect that the singer still manages to approach with a sense of humour.

“The Lazy Susan spun around the Yum Cha table as I drained the last of my Tsing Tao,” she says, describing the day she wrote Broke Scene. “I had an afternoon of writing ahead of me, which was giving me “the Sunday feeling.”

“I was in such a post lunch haze when I got back to the piano, that I thought I’d just lie down and close my eyes for a second. I woke up an hour later in a cold Yum Cha sweat. Almost robotically I picked up a guitar and started playing this riff, as if I’d been dreaming about it. I looped a drum part over the top, that my friend, Chris Messina, had sent me. By the time the sun set, I had written ‘Broke Scene’.”

Along with the release of ‘Broke Scene’ and the accompanying music video – directed by James Dryden – Gordi also plans to stage two intimate concerts, free of charge, at the Phoenix Central Park to celebrate Sydney WorldPride 2023, as well as joining Bon Iver on his forthcoming Australian tour.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter will return to Phoenix Central Park on Wednesday, March 15th, performing at 6:30pm and again at 8:15pm. Entry is free and you can enter the ticket ballot here. Those successful in the ballot will be notified from Wednesday, March 8th, one week prior to the event.

Since the inception of Phoenix Central Park, Gordi has enjoyed a strong creative relationship with the venue, becoming one of the first artists to play there for the general public in 2021. That was followed by the recording of a special live EP, Refracted: Live at Phoenix Central Park.

Gordi’s ‘Broke Scene’ is out now.



