Gordi has announced two special intimate shows to commemorate Sydney WorldPride 2023.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter will return to Phoenix Central Park on Wednesday, March 15th, performing at 6:30pm and again at 8:15pm. Entry is free and you can enter the ticket ballot here. Those successful in the ballot will be notified from Wednesday, March 8th, one week prior to the event.

Gordi will become part of the venue’s Season VII lineup next month, and her performances will come after the completion of a national tour in support of Bon Iver.

Phoenix Central Park is a one-of-a-kind performance space in Sydney, brilliantly realised by philanthropist Judith Neilson AM (founder of the city’s White Rabbit Gallery).

The aim of the venue was to revitalised the surrounding neighbourhood outside and put on memorable performances inside.

Since the inception of Phoenix Central Park, Gordi has enjoyed a strong creative relationship with the venue, becoming one of the first artists to play there for the general public in 2021. That was followed by the recording of a special live EP, Refracted: Live at Phoenix Central Park.

Fans can expect to hear hits from across Gordi’s career, including songs from her acclaimed 2020 second studio album Our Two Skins and last year’s well-received EP Inhuman. There’s a reason why the indie-folk artist is widely considered to be one of Australia’s finest contemporary singer-songwriters.

Sydney WorldPride is shaping up to be a big one, with G Flip, Peach PRC and MUNA, and The Veronicas all confirmed to be performing in some capacity.

Gordi at Phoenix Central Park

Enter ballot for free entry here

Wednesday, March 15th (6:30pm & 8:15pm)

Phoenix Central Park, Chippendale, Sydney, NSW

