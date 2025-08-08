Australian indie-pop artist Gordi has released her third album, Like Plasticine, and announced an album launch show at the Sydney Opera House in October.

The release follows recent international performances, including tour dates with Foster The People in Europe, appearances at Lollapalooza and Hinterland Festival in the US, and TV performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, CBS Mornings and KEXP.

“Today, as I finally set this album free, I am reminded of its beginning,” Gordi shares. “Deep in the middle of the pandemic I began writing the songs that would make up ‘Like Plasticine’, wondering what the purpose of music was at all. I tried to stop thinking and just feel.

“When I look back on that time now, sitting in Phoenix Central Park surrounded by things I could make music with, I see ‘Like Plasticine’ arriving as though it was a fire hydrant erupting. Everything we try to contain comes out one way or another. So when you listen to this record, un-contain yourself, stop thinking, and just feel.”

Rolling Stone AU/NZ praised the album, writing: “Gordi — aka Sophie Payten — has lived a few lifetimes in the past few years. Like Plasticine traces all that change with care and clarity. Her third album slides between sparse, atmospheric moments like “Alien Cowboy” and the glinting, Robyn-esque pop of “Peripheral Lover’.”

Alongside the release of Like Plasticine, Gordi has shared a video for the track “Your Consolation Prize”. Co-produced by Brad Cook (Snail Mail, Jensen McRae, Bon Iver). The song blends synth-pop elements with drum machines and layered vocals, addressing the challenges faced by young queer people who feel they do not fit into societal norms.

Next month, Gordi will tour the UK and Europe for the Sounds From A Safe Harbour Festival in Cork, Ireland, Reeperbahn Festival in Germany, and headline shows. She will return to Australia in October for a Sydney Opera House performance before joining David Gray’s tour in November.

Speaking about the upcoming Opera House show, Gordi said: “Last time I launched an album in the Sydney Opera House – I played to no one. Well, no one physically in the room, just the whole internet in the middle of deep lockdowns in 2020. I am flooded with excitement to play my first full-band show in Sydney celebrating the release of my new record, Like Plasticine, at the Sydney Opera House in October. Come if you want to dance and cry at the same time.”

Gordi’s Like Plasticine is out now via Mushroom Music.

Gordi Australia Tour Dates

Saturday, August 9th

Full Bloom at MCA, Sydney, NSW (Evening)

Tickets here

Saturday, August 9th

Hum Music, Newtown, NSW (1pm – Free In-Store Performance)

Tuesday, August 12th

Oh! Jean Records, Fitzroy, VIC (5:30pm – Free In-Store Performance)

Saturday, August 23rd

Darwin Festival, Darwin, NT