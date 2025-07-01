Australian indie-pop artist Gordi has made her return to US TV for the second time this year.

Following her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Gordi (aka Sophie Payten) performed a live set on CBS Mornings last weekend. Filmed at CBS Studios in Times Square, the three-song set featured her full band and special guest Rob Moose (Bon Iver, Sufjan Stevens, Taylor Swift) on violin.

The performance included singles from Gordi’s upcoming album, “Cutting Room Floor”, “Peripheral Lover”, and “Lunch At Dune”, all broadcast across the US and now available on CBS’s YouTube channel, with “Cutting Room Floor” also shared on their socials, which has 510,000 followers.

CBS Saturday’s host introduced Gordi with a look back at her journey from growing up on a farm in rural NSW to working as a doctor during the pandemic.

The CBS Saturday Session appearance coincides with Gordi’s run supporting Foster The People in Europe. She has already played Prague and Warsaw and will rejoin the tour in Berlin.

Gordi’s new album Like Plasticine arrives August 8. On it, she reflects on years of transformation, from coming out to working through the pandemic as a doctor.

“I spent the pandemic working as a doctor,” Gordi explained. “These tiny planes at empty airports would take us to remote towns, to restaff hospitals that had been hit by covid. From the airport to a serviced apartment to the emergency room and so on and so forth. Rinse and repeat. I observed the grief of others until eventually it felt like my own.”

“Being surrounded by death made me think about how beautiful life is…. I thought about all the ways we are like plasticine in life – how forces we can’t control, contort us into shapes, stretch us thin, and test our resilience,” she added. “But sometimes, heart-wrenching change can be a thing of beauty.”

“On the first page of my notebook – where all the songs from this record are written – I wrote in the top corner ‘inject emotion into everything. It was about making the music as undaunted as the stories within it.”