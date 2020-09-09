Gorillaz have shared the latest instalment to their Song Machine series, ‘Strange Timez’, a collaboration with The Cure’s Robert Smith.

The track arrives with a spacey animated video that sees Robert Smith play the role of an all-knowing moon. It’s eerie, unnerving, and so god damn gorgeous.

Gorillaz began sharing music as part of the Song Machine series back in January. Thus far, the series has seen collaborations like with slowthai and Slaves on ‘momentary bliss, Fatoumata Diawara on ‘Désolé’, Peter Hook and Georgia on ‘Aries’, Skepta and Tony Allen on ‘How Far’, Octavian on ‘Friday 13th’ and ScHoolboy Q on ‘PAC-Man’.

Gorillaz have now unveiled plans to release a Song Machine full-length, Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez, will be released on October 23.

In addition to the already-released tracks, the record will feature collaborations with St. Vincent, Beck, Elton John, EarthGang, and GoldLink. Check out the standard and deluxe tracklists below.

The band will celebrate the release of the collection on December 12 and 13 with MACHINE LIVE, a global livestream.

Check out ‘Strange Timez’ by Gorillaz featuring Robert Smith:

Strange Timez Tracklist (Deluxe Edition)

1. “Strange Timez” (ft. Robert Smith)

2. “The Valley of the Pagans” (ft. Beck)

3. “The Lost Chord” (ft. Leee John)

4. “Pac-Man” (ft. ScHoolboy Q)

5. “Chalk Tablet Towers” (ft. St Vincent)

6. “The Pink Phantom” (ft. Elton John and 6LACK)

7. “Aries” (feat. Peter Hook and Georgia)

8. “Friday 13th” (ft. Octavian)

9. “Dead Butterflies” (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias)

10. “Désolé” (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version)

11. “Momentary Bliss” (ft. slowthai and Slaves)

12. “Opium” (ft. EARTHGANG)

13. “Simplicity” (ft. Joan As Police Woman)

14. “Severed Head” (ft. Goldlink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

15. “With Love to an Ex” (ft. Moonchild Sanelly)

16. “MLS” (feat. JPEGMAFIA and CHAI)